NFC Power Rankings: Packers make huge jump after Micah Parsons trade

Now that Micah Parsons is on the Green Bay Packers, let's power rank the NFC and see what changed.

In an ending that not many of us saw coming initially, the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons and were unable to agree to an extension with their former franchise player. It's a giant mistake from Dallas, and the trade is going to work out as most of us think it will.

Now that the Packers have themselves an elite pass rusher, you get the sense that they got that much closer to the top of the NFC. Let's roll out some updated NFC power rankings following this massive trade.

NFC Power Rankings after major Micah Parsons trade

16. New Orleans Saints

Not only are the New Orleans Saints the worst team in the NFC, but they might also be the worst team in the NFL with virtually no reasons for optimism in the 2025 NFL Season. Could they be the first winless team in the 17-game era?

15. Carolina Panthers

With a lot to prove in 2025, the Carolina Panthers are 15th in our power rankings, but Bryce Young did play well down the stretch in 2024, so at least there is that.

14. New York Giants

With a fierce defensive line, the New York Giants might be able to hang around in most contests, but the offense is a giant question mark, and this coaching staff might not be legitimate, either, so the Giants are quite low in our power rankings.

13. Dallas Cowboys

After trading away Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys might only have three things going for them with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens. If nothing else, Dallas is going to gain a ton of yards in the 2025 NFL Season.

12. Atlanta Falcons

A frisky team for 2025, the Atlanta Falcons have to prove themselves, but they have all the makings of a breakout team if second-year QB Michael Penix Jr can hit his stride.

11. Chicago Bears

On paper, the Chicago Bears are better than the 11th-best team in the NFC, but with many of these teams ranked low, there is just a lot of unknown that has to shake itself out, but with Ben Johnson in as the head coach, offense might be a lot easier in 2025.

10. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers said goodbye to key former players this offseason in Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga, so this is definitely a different team than we are used to seeing, and it feels like they've got an uphill battle in 2025.

9. Seattle Seahawks

Somehow getting worse in the offseason despite winning 10 games in 2024, the Seattle Seahawks are going to struggle with consistency on offense and surely aren't going to attain double-digit wins this year. Seattle is ninth in our updated NFC power rankings.