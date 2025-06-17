Michael Penix Jr. quickly becoming NFL's most underrated young QB

The quarterback class of 2024 is going to be discussed for years to come, but for the time being, Michael Penix Jr. feels like the least-discussed young quarterback in the league. More of the focus for the Falcons seems to be on the distraction that is Kirk Cousins' albatross of a contract in the QB2 slot on the depth chart, and that's understandable.

But this offseason, we've talked a lot about the historic years from Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix last season, and how those guys can follow up their outstanding rookie campaigns. We've talked plenty about the breakthrough potential of Caleb Williams with his new head coach, Ben Johnson. There are some outlets out there (who must not be named) who already have JJ McCarthy listed as a top-12 QB in the NFL. Everyone expects the Patriots and Drake Maye to be this year's version of what the Commanders were last year.

But there hasn't been a lot of offseason hype for the Atlanta Falcons and their top-10 pick from a year ago. The Falcons, who have one of the most interesting sets of skill players in the NFL and just added two first-round players to their defense.

Why is no one talking about Michael Penix Jr.?

Michael Penix Jr. being underrated entering 2nd NFL season

The Falcons have one of the most exciting young talents at the quarterback position in the league, and it took Robert Griffin III to start the discussion on Twitter/X.

Michael Penix Jr. will be the breakout QB of the Year in the NFL this year. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 16, 2025

Griffin actually has a nice little thread on his page talking about reasons why he thinks Penix is going to be "the" breakout QB in the NFL this coming season. His reasoning is actually pretty fascinating, and has been overlooked by the stat overlords of NFL Twitter.

Penix had a whopping 10.2 air yards per attempt when pressured in his small sample size last season, second in the NFL behind Cincinnati Bengals star QB Joe Burrow. He averaged 17.3 yards per completion when under pressure, the best mark in the NFL.

Yes, it was a small sample from Penix, but as RG3 points out, it's more about what you can say about Penix's mettle in pressure situations than it is about statistical production. Penix, in the face of pressure, keeps his eyes downfield, and has the arm talent and field vision to be able to hit receivers even when he's under pressure.

It's reasonable to assume that he's going to be able to take a huge step forward in 2025 and it's wild that nobody is talking about him, especially in such a "winnable" division.