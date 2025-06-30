Minkah Fitzpatrick replacement for Steelers is gift-wrapped in free agency

What can we expect from the Pittsburgh Steelers after their flurry of massive roster moves this offseason? Probably more moves.

The Steelers made one of the most notable moves of the entire 2025 offseason when they signed veteran quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. They traded for DK Metcalf early on in NFL free agency. They just made a blockbuster trade to acquire both Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins.

Whilt it cost them some draft capital to get Metcalf from the Seahawks, it cost them Minkah Fitzpatrick to get Ramsey and Smith from the Dolphins. And after the decision to move on from Fitzpatrick, the Steelers couldn't have a more gift-wrapped situation waiting for them at safety in NFL Free Agency.

Justin Simmons is the perfect follow-up move for Steelers after trading Minkah Fitzpatrick

Veteran safety Justin Simmons is (once again) inexplicably sitting around in NFL Free Agency. Simmons has been one of the top ballhawks in the entire NFL since he came into the league back in 2016 and is coming off of another multi-interception season in his lone year with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Denver Broncos cut Justin Simmons in 2024 to free up cap space in the wake of their ugly divorce with Russell Wilson. Simmons was expected to be scooped up rather quickly in free agency, but he sat around for most of the offseason. The Falcons signed him late in the process, but it felt more like a "take the best offer on the table" situation instead of Simmons truly having a plethora of teams after him.

That appears to be the case once again in the 2025 offseason as Simmons is still without a team. He's got 32 career interceptions and could be the perfect veteran presence on the back end of the Pittsburgh defense now that Fitzpatrick is gone.

The Steelers are clearly moving all their chips in the middle of the table in 2025. The decisions to sign Aaron Rodgers and take on the majority of Jalen Ramsey's contract in a trade are indicative of a team that is desperately trying to win a Super Bowl, not just compete in the AFC North.

Since the Steelers are all in, we can expect them to make the types of free agent moves all-in teams make. And signing Justin Simmons would be one of them. You're not going to find a better value on the free agent market at this time of year, and Simmons is still just 31 years old. He could help the Steelers in a big way after one of the wildest trades you'll ever see in the months of June or July.