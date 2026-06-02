Myles Garrett trade grades prove the impossible is possible in blockbuster deals

When it comes to trades in the NFL -- or any sport, really -- it feels like there is always a clear winner and a clear loser.

The blockbuster Myles Garrett trade between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns, however, might be an exception. The Rams acquired the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and NFL record-holder for sacks in a single season (23) in exchange for pass rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 1st-round pick, a 2028 2nd-round pick, and a 2029 3rd-round pick. It's the latest in a growing list of huge trades being made by NFL teams, but this one feels...fair?

The Browns, at long last, have relented after likely countless attempts by other teams to try and get Garrett, as they have struggled so badly as a franchise. But it took a huge haul of picks plus a really good player to get the deal done.

We're going to grade the trade for both teams, and really dig into why this deal looks like a win for everybody involved.

Myles Garrett blockbuster trade between Rams and Browns is a true win-win

Cleveland Browns haul:

EDGE Jared Verse

2027 1st-round pick

2028 2nd-round pick

2029 3rd-round pick

The way the picks are going to be paid out over time actually works really well for the Cleveland Browns. Having more draft darts is always a huge advantage for a general manager, but getting those spread out into future years is a really smart play with a move like this.

Having all of the picks in the same draft class works great if it's a trade being made right before the draft, and you have a bunch of players you're targeting. A trade this far out from an NFL Draft really gives you the chance to do some forward thinking. The Browns clearly plan on figuring out the quarterback situation sooner rather than later, or at least investing substantially in one before too long.

Those future picks can be used in a variety of ways to invest in that quarterback, and maybe the Browns could even trade for veteran players themselves. Ultimately, what it gives you is true flexibility.

The fact that Cleveland was able to get Jared Verse in this deal was what really tipped the scales. Verse is one of the top young pass rushers in the NFL, and is only 25 years old. Having a player like that on a rookie contract come in and immediately make an impact on the team is essential when you lose a player of Myles Garrett's caliber.

Getting next year's 1st-round pick from the Rams gives the Browns a second dart in the 1st round of what is expected to be a legendary draft class. When you think about what kind of deal would actually feel "acceptable" for a player like Myles Garrett, this is it. It's going to sting to lose Garrett for the Browns' fan base, but Garrett is a "win now" player at the age of 30 going on 31, and the Browns are not a "win now" team.

This is a "win from now on" type of trade haul, and it's structured so well to help them in future years.

Browns trade grade: A+

Los Angeles Rams haul:

DE Myles Garrett

There is one asset going back to the Los Angeles Rams, and it's the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

This will be the first time in NFL history that the reigning league MVP and DPoY are on the same roster the next season. That's really it, right there. It doesn't get any better than that.

The fact that the Rams were able to get Garrett could even lead to them getting Aaron Donald to come out of retirement. This is the type of championship-chasing move NFL general managers dream of making. There is a reason why Rams GM Les Snead was so persistent in making this happen.

It's not about being unsatisfied with the players you have, but it's about going after superstars and doing everything you possibly could with the assets you had at your disposal. This is what some might call "good stewardship" of a role as huge as being an NFL general manager.

And people don't often think about it from that perspective. Being an NFL general manager is a once-in-a-lifetime chance that will eventually be overwith. Snead isn't going to waste his time or live with the regret of wishing he'd done more to win while he had the chance.

For everyone who has grown up playing Madden and building teams in franchise mode, Les Snead is our spirit animal. He's pushing the boundaries of what could even be considered "realistic" with team building and taking chances no one else really is.

Rams trade grade: A+