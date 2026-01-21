2026 NFL Mock Draft: Newest 1st-round mock draft predictions

The NFL is marching on to the Championship Round, and the Indiana Hoosiers are the undefeated National Champions of the 2025-26 college football season. At least one of those things is normal.

It's been such a crazy year for football both at the professional and college levels, and the offseason has already started to follow suit. The Giants made the biggest splash hire already, bringing in John Harbaugh. But teams with long-tenured head coaches previously like the Steelers and Bills are looking for new leadership.

The 2026 NFL Draft was really thrown for a loop when Dante Moore decided to go back to school for another year. This is not a strong class of quarterbacks, nor does this crop of prospects seem to have an overload of blue-chip talent. How will teams attack their needs in this draft? We're making our newest 1st-round NFL Mock Draft predictions with the obvious on top.

NFL Draft 2026: Fernando Mendoza on top of newest 1st-round NFL Mock Draft predictions

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza

Watching Mendoza during this year's run with Indiana confirmed he's the #1 pick of this year's crop. And the Raiders have some nice pieces to surround him right away. But who will be coaching him up?

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The Jets have multiple 1st-round darts to throw this year and next, but this is not the greatest year to have the 2nd overall pick. Arvell Reese will be a difference-maker, but will he be worthy of this draft status?

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The Cardinals are another team in a really rough position. Francis Mauigoa is a solid player, but is he worth the 3rd overall pick? Is this a reach for need?

4. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The Titans have hired Robert Saleh as their next head coach, and I would expect this pick to go to the defense to help support Cam Ward in that way. The Titans just need to keep adding building blocks.

5. New York Giants: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

John Harbaugh is the new head coach of the Giants, and he's inheriting a really solid roster overall. Injuries this past year derailed their overall progress, especially at receiver. They need another legit weapon to pair with Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson.

6. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Browns don't have a long-term solution at QB or on the offensive line. They could take a tackle here, but it would be a reach compared to Jordyn Tyson. And receiver is another of this team's many big needs.

7. Washington Commanders: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Commanders need to take the best pass rusher available with this selection. Getting consistent pressure off the edge could vault this team back into the postseason.

8. New Orleans Saints: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The discovery of Tyler Shough as the team's potential franchise QB in the 2025 season was the most important thing that could have happened to this team. The Saints now need to find ways to add more talent around him.