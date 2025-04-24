New York Jets have to pull off the unthinkable in Round 1 of the NFL Draft

The New York Jets are one of the most dysfunctional teams in the NFL and should look to pull off the unthinkable in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jets have a new regime in place, as Darren Mougey is their new GM, and Aaron Glenn is their new head coach.

The team has been dysfunctional for too many years to count and have to figure something out at some point, right? Well, I guess not, but the no-nonsense approach that Glenn brings in and the wealth of front office experience that Darren Mougey has should put this team on the right track.

However, getting on the right track sometimes requires some bold action, and the Jets have to take that action in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jets have to draft Shedeur Sanders

Honestly, you might not find a single mock draft at this point that has the New York Jets using their seventh overall pick on a QB, but this team needs a QB in the worst way. We have seen a few examples in recent years of how big of an impact a franchise QB can have on a team.

All of the Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos found immediate success with rookie QBs and are on the right path for the long-term. Tyler Warren, the TE from Penn State, seems to be the most commonly mocked player to the Jets at this point, but even if Warren ends up being the greatest tight end of all time, he would not have nearly the impact on this franchise that a top QB would.

The Jets have to swing for the fences in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and taking Shedeur Sanders with the seventh overall pick would be just that.