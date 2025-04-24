2025 NFL Mock Draft: Final top-10 predictions as draft day hits

The 2025 NFL Draft is so close, so let's finish off the draft cycle with one final mock draft for the top 10 selections. You might be tired of all the mock drafts, but I promise we are almost done. The 2025 NFL Draft begins soon, and we'll finally have the answers we have been waiting on for months now.

There are some quirks with this draft class that make it one of the more interesting classes in recent memory. The lack of blue-chip talent but overall depth of the class puts a huge emphasis on the second and third rounds as being the best for value.

But there could be teams who want to trade up to capitalize on the limited blue-chip talent. Let's get into our final NFL mock draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Final top 10 predictions with limited action

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

No surprises here, as the Tennessee Titans do what most have been expecting for a while now and grab Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Another pick we have seen coming for a little while now, as the Cleveland Browns take the dual-threat wide receiver/cornerback unicorn of a player in Travis Hunter, who is likely beginning as a WR in Cleveland.

3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The third overall pick sees the New York Giants taking Abdul Carter from Penn State, which could put Kayvon Thibodeaux on the trade block. The Giants are a mess, and this pick does not make them less of a mess.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The first four picks of the 2025 NFL Draft might not be all that surprising. The New England Patriots need a left tackle, and Will Campbell is that guy for them. Protecting Drake Maye has to be their top priority.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

Maybe a bit of a surprise here, but the Jacksonville Jaguars grab Tet McMillan from Arizona to pair up with Brian Thomas Jr on the outside for the Jaguars and for new head coach, Liam Coen.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Ashton Jeanty does not head to the Las Vegas Raiders, as the team pivots to Armand Membou to bolster their offensive line for years to come.

7. New York Jets - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren is the pick for the New York Jets in the first round of our final mock draft. Warren can do it all at TE an could be an immediate-impact player.

8. Carolina Panthers - Jalon Walker, EDGE/LB, Georgia

The Carolina Panthers need an alpha at WR and some more pass rush juice up front. They grab the hybrid Jalon Walker, someone who could be deployed all over the defensive front in Carolina for years to come.

9. New Orleans Saints - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell is the pick for the Saints in our latest mock draft. Campbell is the best ILB prospect in this year's class and could patrol the middle of their defense for the long-term.

10. Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty does fall to the Chicago Bears with the 10th pick in this mock draft. That seems to be the best-case scenario for Chicago. Ryan Poles has no issues turning in the draft card.

There you have it - our final NFL mock draft as the real thing approaches.