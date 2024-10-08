New York Jets make major move and fire head coach Robert Saleh
Major news broke on Tuesday morning, as the New York Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh in an unexpected decision after Week 5. In one of the most wild and outrageous moves in quite some time, the New York Jets no longer employ Robert Saleh as their head coach.
Saleh was surely on the hot seat following two losses in a row, one coming against a rookie QB in Bo Nix, but to make the move now is just flat-out insane. Anyone with two eyes can see that the New York Jets' problems are on offense. The offense is just outdated and not creative at all.
And when you look at the offensive coordinator, it's no surprise. Nathaniel Hackett was hired by the Denver Broncos in the 2022 NFL Season to be their next head coach, but the tenure was so bad that Hackett was fired before the end of his first season.
The Jets proceeded to hire him as their offensive coordinator, and many thought this was them putting the finishing touches on trying to lure Aaron Rodgers to the team. It's well-documented that Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett are close friends.
But whether Rodgers wants to admit it or not, Hackett is the main issue here. The Jets will make defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich the interim head coach, which makes a lot of sense if you ask me.
The Jets' defense was solid throughout Saleh's tenure, and it's not really Saleh's fault that the Jets are in the position they're in. GM Joe Douglas whiffed on Zach Wilson in the 2021 NFL Draft, and that miss forced them to get aggressive to find stable QB play given that the roster was ready to roll.
I would not be surprised to see Robert Saleh get some head coaching interviews this next cycle, and he'll probably land on his feet as a defensive coordinator somewhere. Saleh definitely deserves some of the blame for the lack of success this year, but the primary suspects are Douglas, Rodgers, and Hackett before Saleh.
The Jets hired Robert Saleh away from the San Francisco 49ers to be their head coach a few years ago. The New York Jets sit at 2-3 on the 2024 NFL Season and have become the first team in the NFL to make a head coaching change. It does feel a bit premature, and this also does reek of Aaron Rodgers having a say in this decision.