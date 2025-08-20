NFC North Power Rankings: Final QB rankings before the regular season

The NFC North could be a four-horse race in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's power rank the starting QBs.

This has been a division under the spotlight this offseason, so it's no surprise that it could boom or bust in the 2025 NFL Season. You could argue that the two worst teams got better and the two best teams either got worst or didn't really improve all that much.

But only time will tell how this thing shakes out. Let's power rank the NFC North starting QBs before the start of the season.

Power ranking NFC North quarterbacks before the regular season

4. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

An unproven player for now, JJ McCarthy is last in our NFC North QB rankings. It'll take us a few weeks to really see what McCarthy is made of during his de-facto rookie season, but since he has not taken a snap in a real NFL game yet, it's simply illogical to rank him anything other than last or 'unranked.'

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Despite a dysfunctional rookie season and below-average coaching, Caleb Williams did manage to throw for 20 touchdowns against six interceptions. Throwing more than three times as many touchdowns as interceptions is impressive no matter who you are, but Williams and the Bears have a ton to prove in the 2025 NFL Season, so we can't bank on any sort of progress until we see it, so Williams is third in our power rankings.

2. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are quite close if you ask me. We'll see if Love's third year as a starter will be when this entire operation comes together. He's got all the talent in the world and is quite athletic. Right now, Love and the Packers are in that 10-12 range but have the ability to vault up a lot higher.

1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

An elite pocket passer and one of the best QBs in the NFL, Jared Goff is first in our NFC North QB rankings for the 2025 NFL Season. Goff has helped the Detroit Lions climb the ladder, and this team is absolutely a contender in every sense of the word.