NFC South Power Rankings: Do not rule out this frisky, upstart team in 2025

The NFC South may not turn out to be as bad of a division as we think heading into 2025. Let's power rank it here.

As of now, though, the NFC South might be the worst division in football. Following the 2025 NFL Draft, we could see a couple teams in the division battle for the title, and it would not shock me to see an unexpected team make a run for the title.

Let's power rank the division following the NFL Draft.

NFC South Power Rankings: Bryce Young and the Panthers might be coming

4. New Orleans Saints

Are we sure the New Orleans Saints do anything well? Not only will they be the worst team in the NFC South in 2025, but they just might be the worst team in the NFL. Starting QB Derek Carr seems to be dealing with a shoulder injury, so his status is up in the air. They used a second-round pick on Tyler Shough, a QB who could see some very early action.

Kellen Moore is the head coach as well, so him being in his first year coupled with this team just not being good is going to result in a tough year.

3. Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr definitely showed some things during his brief time on the field in the 2024 NFL Season, and he'll begin 2025 as 'the guy.' It'll be interesting to see what the Falcons do with Kirk Cousins, but roster-wise, this team is actually in a decent spot and could be a fun watch.

2. Carolina Panthers

Don't sleep on the Carolina Panthers...

Bryce Young played quite well following his benching in 2024 and may now finally have a competent room of playmakers. The defense has also seen a massive investment in Dan Morgan's tenure. All in all, if Young takes a leap forward, Carolina could scrape together a winning season in 2025.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The clear-cut best team in the division is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. who did address their needs in the offseason and also drafted Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Tampa should again win the NFC South, but they still do not feel like a contending team. They are first in our NFC South power rankings.