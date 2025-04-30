Cardinals ready to take over NFC West with elite defensive line additions

The Arizona Cardinals had a huge weakness coming into the 2025 NFL Offseason, but they quickly turned it into a strength. The Cardinals actually doubled their win total from 2023 into 2024, going from four to eight wins, and while they aren't going to do that again in 2025, they will certainly be better than last season.

The team's main weakness was on the defensive line, and in this offseason, Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort really 'left no crumbs' in fixing this unit. In fact, there might not be a more improved unit across the entire NFL than the Cardinals defensive line.

Let's see who they brought in.

The Arizona Cardinals saw their weakness, and fixed it

In the offseason, the Cardinals signed Josh Sweat to a big-time deal, reuniting him with Jonathan Gannon, his former defensive coordinator when both were with the Philadelphia Eagles.

They also signed Dalvin Tomlinson, a big-bodied DL who is going to come in and help stop the run, but they aren't done, yet. Arizona also brought back Calais Campbell, a potential future Hall of Fame defensive lineman who was drafted by the Cardinals all the way back in 2008.

Campbell has had at feast five sacks in each of the last three seasons and has played in all 17 games over the last two campaigns, but if that was not enough, the team also used their first-round pick on Ole Miss DL, Walter Nolen, who may have said has the highest ceiling of any DL in the entire draft class.

Arizona might be ready to takeover the NFC West in 2025, as their new and improved defensive line is going to help out the entire defense, and with the offense also on the right track, this is absolutely a team to watch out for and one who could win double-digit games.