NFC East Power Rankings: Cowboys and Giants pathetically lag behind

The NFC East appears to be a two-horse race. Let's power rank the division following the 2025 NFL Draft. The division saw the upstart Washington Commanders make a run at the title in 2024, and with this team clearly on the right track, they could compete for the division crown in 2025.

And it's abundantly clear that this division is a two-horse race, but I guess you can't rule out the other two squads from making some noise...

Well, maybe you can. Following the 2025 NFL Draft, let's power rank the NFC East.

NFC East Power Rankings: Can the Eagles stay atop the throne?

4. New York Giants

At the very least, the New York Giants took a swing on a first-round QB in the NFL Draft in Jaxson Dart, who likely won't start games until 2026. Russell Wilson should begin the season as their starting QB, and at this point, he's the worst QB in the division, so I am not sure if the Giants will win more than a few games in 2025.

3. Dallas Cowboys

If nothing else, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb could keep this offense efficient, but the roster itself isn't that great, and this feels like a seven win team at most. Heck, the Dallas Cowboys may end the year as one of the most irrelevant teams in the NFL. They come in at third in our NFC East power rankings.

2. Washington Commanders

I could absolutely see the Washington Commanders winning the division in 2025, and that's what I might predict, but until they can actually do it and prove that they are better than the Eagles, it would not be fair to rank them first.

They're second in our power rankings but are trending in the right direction.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions will look to become one of the handful of NFL franchises to have won two Super Bowls in a row. You do have to wonder about the Super Bowl hangover, which is a real thing, but the Eagles probably aren't thinking about that right now.

To the surprise of no one, they are first in our NFC East power rankings.