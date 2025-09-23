Week 4 Bold QB Predictions: Aaron Rodgers gets revenge, controversies heat up

Through three weeks, the NFL has taught us all that we still know nothing.

We think we know what's going on after trying to thumb our way through each and every overreaction from Weeks 1 and 2, but then the Carolina Panthers go out and thump the Atlanta Falcons. The Houston Texans drop to 0-3 and Daniel Jones continues to do his best Tom Brady impersonation.

This is why we love the NFL. It's wildly unpredictable (except for Jerry Jones always being the butt of jokes -- that doesn't change).

What are we going to see out of the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson among others in Week 4? Let's dive in.

Week 4 gets wild as Patrick Mahomes goes nuclear on the Ravens defense

What's not bold about this prediction is the fact that the Ravens defense is dead-last against the pass through three weeks (298.5 yards/game).

What is bold about this is the mere idea that Patrick Mahomes goes nuclear. We have not seen an explosive offense from the Chiefs, although there have been signs it could take off behind the likes of Tyquan Thornton, once that relationship continues to solidify.

The Chiefs are averaging a measly 20 points and 207 passing yards per game. In this one, Mahomes goes for over 300 yards and three scores -- and the Chiefs win.

Micah Parsons sacks Dak Prescott twice but Cowboys get an inspiring win over Packers

It's in Dallas. The Cowboys were just embarrassed by the Bears. Now, I'm not accustomed to "inspired" performances by the Cowboys, but that's exactly why this is so bold. Dak Prescott goes down twice to his old friend, but in the end, gets the last laugh. Dak gets the win over Parsons while having one of those gritty games, doing whatever it takes to get the W.

Dak ends up with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown and no eye-popping yardage numbers in a game that ends in a surprising defensive battle.

For what it's worth, here's your Jordan Love prediction: no more than 225 yards passing, one touchdown, two interceptions in the loss.

Russell Wilson buys himself one more week, turning back the clock on Chargers

This prediction could go horribly wrong. The Chargers boast a top-10 defense and look like a legitimate contender in the AFC. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson's time as the Giants' starter is dwindling.

But, Jaxson Dart will have to wait one more week as Russ comes out firing in this one. With his back against the wall, and not much else to lose, Wilson throws for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Here's the kicker: no interceptions.

The Giants still lose the game, though. And then, at 0-4, the Brian Daboll noise gets louder than ever.

Michael Penix continues turning the ball over against Washington and forces Raheem Morris to consider a change

In Week 3, Michael Penix Jr. threw two interceptions in the loss against Carolina. Late in the game, Kirk Cousins spelled Penix. But, after Washington buries the Falcons in this one and Penix turns it over multiple times again, Raheem Morris will have a serious decision to ponder.

Caleb Williams gets his first career 400-yard passing game against the Raiders

Last week, Caleb Williams went for nearly 300 yards and four passing touchdowns against Dallas. This week, he gets the Raiders, who have a bottom-10 pass defense through three weeks (237 yards/game).

We started to see Ben Johnson's imprint truly come through against the Cowboys, and against a ho-hum Raiders defense, Johnson and Williams prove they're here to stay.

Small detail that matters: The Raiders sacked Marcus Mariota just once last week. Williams went without being sacked against Dallas.

Aaron Rodgers turns the tables on Brian Flores and the Vikings

Last year, Aaron Rodgers and his Jets were taken down by Brian Flores and the Vikings, 23-17 in a game that saw Rodgers throw three interceptions. This time around, the Vikings will likely be trotting out Carson Wentz against a Steelers defense that currently ranks second in the league in takeaways.

Rodgers is at his best when he's got a short field to work with, and in this contest, he'll get a couple of them. The Steelers get a win while Rodgers throws four touchdown passes.