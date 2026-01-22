NFL Draft 2026: Updated two-round mock draft predictions as CFB ends

Now that the college football season is over for 2025, many of the players who have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft will turn their attention to April. We still have the NFL scouting combine to get through, which is one of the last chances some of these players have to make a name.

One thing that sticks out with this class is the lack of top-end talent and the overall lack of QB talent. There may only be one quarterback that hears his name called in the first round, and it was trending to be the total opposite before the season began.

With the college football season over, let's get into a two-round mock draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

There isn't another logical place for the Raiders to go than Mendoza at pick one.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese is going to be an immediate impact player off the edge for the New York Jets.

3. Arizona Cardinals - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Rueben Bain has size questions, but he's a good football player, so let's not overthink this.

4. Tennessee Titans - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs might be the best non-QB prospect in the country, but he plays safety, so he doesn't have a ton of positional value in that regard.

5. New York Giants - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Giants need Jordyn Tyson to eventually pair up with Malik Nabers in what could be an explosive offense.

6. Cleveland Browns - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Two-straight wide receivers off the board sees the Cleveland Browns taking an OSU receiver in Carnell Tate.

7. Washington Commanders - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Washington Commanders have to bring in some juice along the defensive line in the NFL Draft. The roster needs some youth and explosiveness.

8. New Orleans Saints - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Saints might have something special in Tyler Shough, so they address the other side of the ball with that in mind.

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

While a pick in the trenches on defense would be a better move here, the Chiefs opt to give Patrick Mahomes a potentially high-end playmaker in Jeremiyah Love.

Peter Woods at pick 10 is a wise selection for the Cincinnati Bengals.

11. Miami Dolphins - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The first pick in the Jeff Hafley era is Spencer Fano, one of the best OL prospects in the class. This team has to learn how to play and win in the cold.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Dallas Cowboys are an average defense away from being a contender, but they address the offensive line with one of two first-round picks.

13. Los Angeles Rams - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

A huge need in the secondary exists for the Los Angeles Rams, so this pick isn't a surprise.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Mansoor Delane is one of the best CBs in the country and comes into a dire secondary situation in Baltimore.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles would be a perfect fit in Tampa to hopefully be a part of a defensive improvement in 2026.

16. New York Jets - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

With two picks in the top-16, the Jets really have a chance to remold this roster for the better.