NFL Division Power Rankings: AFC West and NFC North take the top spots?

5. AFC North

The AFC North was once seem as the best division in football, but it's just taken a brutal downturn since then. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns just cannot figure themselves out and are truly among the worst in the league.

They have botched the QB position and have virtually nothing going for them for 2025. The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are atop the division, but even the Bengals have issues of their own - how will the Trey Hendrickson situation end, and can they even field a competent defense in 2025?

6. AFC East

The AFC East has one proven team in the Buffalo Bills, and they are again expected to plow through this division and again earn one of the top four seeds in the AFC playoffs. However, the New England Patriots just had themselves quite the great offseason and could actually be right behind the Bills.

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets each have major issues of their own and may only be average teams at best. There truly isn't anything special with this division for 2025.

7. AFC South

Now getting into some of the worst divisions in football, the AFC South is seventh in our power rankings, as not even the Houston Texans are contenders, and all of the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars either have a new head coach or QB uncertainty.

The Texans should again win this division with ease, which would be the third year in a row that they've done it. Houston really needed to fix their offensive line this offseason, so if that unit comes together, they could emerge as a contender.

8. NFC South

The worst division in football is the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the best team in the division, but they are like the Texans in that they're just a good team and nothing more. All of the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons do have coaching or QB issues as well.

Now I do personally believe we can see the Panthers and Falcons emerge as frisky teams in 2025 if their QBs take that next step forward, but since that isn't guaranteed, we've got to rank the NFC South low, as they are last in our division power rankings.