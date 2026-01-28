NFL Draft 2026: Browns top QB target after Todd Monken hire is obvious

The Cleveland Browns have hired Todd Monken as their next head coach, which has everyone's wheels spinning about what moves the team might make next.

Of course, the biggest problem in Cleveland right now is the offense. They ranked 31st in points per game this past season, 30th in total yards, 31st in rushing, and in the bottom 10 of other major categories like 3rd-down offense and red zone efficiency.

The Browns don't have their long-term solution at the quarterback position likely on the roster right now, although we're fixing to find out what the future holds for Shedeur Sanders, who was just shockingly named as a Pro Bowl alternate. Shout out to the fans out there who made it happen. With the quarterback position in focus this offseason once again, there is one player from an otherwise underwhelming class who might be the most obvious fit of them all now that Monken is in charge.

Todd Monken reuniting with Carson Beck on Cleveland Browns is an obvious NFL Draft fit

Don't be surprised if the Browns use a Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Miami quarterback Carson Beck, who was recruited to Georgia by Todd Monken, and played for him from 2020-22. Three years in an offensive system is a lot for any player at any level of football these days, but it will be a massive advantage for a young quarterback like Beck.

Beck didn't become the starter for Georgia until the first year after Monken left for the Baltimore Ravens, but he spent a ton of time with him. Not only was Monken the offensive coordinator for Georgia, but he was also the quarterbacks coach. And nobody spends more time with the QBs than that guy.

It wouldn't be the most spectacular move the Browns could make at the quarterback position, but Beck has been part of a lot of winning teams at the college level and his understanding of the offense would give him an edge even over second-year players like Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

And drafting Beck won't cost the Browns their top draft capital, unlike some other risks they would have to take in this draft on someone like Ty Simpson, who has just 15 starts to his name at the college level.

Essentially, there is every reason for the Browns to take a shot on someone like Beck. It wouldn't cost them much, and they wouldn't have to hitch their wagon to him for the long haul, either. The 2027 NFL Draft class is expected to be phenomenal at the quarterback position.

The Browns will exhaust all their options at the position and won't be backed into any corners, but familiarity is one of the key things you look for in free agency and the draft. And it's rare for a 1st-year head coach to have this significant of a connection to a quarterback coming out in the draft.