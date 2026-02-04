2026 NFL Free Agency: Predicting where the best free agents will sign

The NFL Free Agency period usually sports some high-end names looking for new teams, and free agency is a time where teams can put the finishing touches on what could be a Super Bowl roster. The New England Patriots are a great example of this, as they are playing in the Super Bowl this year and did do a ton of work last year on the open market.

Well, on the flip side of this, free agency is also a time where teams can make some disastrous decisions and overpay for a player not worthy of top-dollar. It's not always an easy thing for front offices when free agency opens, as nothing is a guarantee either way.

Next month, the NFL Free Agency period will officially begin, and hundreds of players will sign with new teams and potentially get a generational payday that they were looking for. Ahead of free agency, let's predict where we think some of the top free agents will land in 2026.

Predicting where the top NFL free agents will sign when the 2026 offseason begins

George Pickens - Dallas Cowboys

George Pickens was outstanding for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Season. He had a career-high 93 receptions for 1,429 yards. Pickens is one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL, as he's an excellent deep ball tracker and is quick enough to be a threat on shorter routes near the line of scrimmage.

When you consider that Dallas traded for Pickens and saw the offense take a giant leap forward with Pickens in the picture, it's hard to envision that he does not return in some capacity in 2026, whether it's on a long-term deal or a franchise tag.

Sure, the Cowboys' front office with Jerry Jones is a bit dysfunctional, but they have not hesitated to pay top-dollar for players.