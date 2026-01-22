NFL Draft 2026: Updated two-round mock draft predictions as CFB ends

49. Minnesota Vikings - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
The Vikings continue adding players in their secondary, as Harrison Smith could be on the way out the door.
50. Detroit Lions - Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
Detroit has to field a competent defense in 2026, as that was truly the main issue in 2025.
51. Carolina Panthers - Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC
After taking Ty Simpson, the Panthers double-down on offense and take Ja'Kobi Lane. The clock is ticking for Bryce Young at this point.
52. Green Bay Packers - Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
With Quay Walker set to hit free agency, the Packers could draft his replacement in the second round.
53. Pittsburgh Steelers - AJ Haulcy, S, LSU
A patchwork secondary is typically what the Steelers have done in recent years, but that isn't a sustainable way to build the roster.
54. Philadelphia Eagles - Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
Philly's secondary could probably use another player, so they draft Kamari Ramsey here in the middle of the second round.
55. Los Angeles Chargers - Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
Chris Brazzell can stretch the field, and with Mike McDaniel as the OC, that could be something they covet.
56. Jacksonville Jaguars - Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M
Another starter is needed along the interior for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they look to overtake the AFC South for years to come.
57. Chicago Bears - Darrell Jackson Jr, DT, Florida State
The Bears again hammer away at the defensive line and take Darrell Jackson Jr from Florida State.
58. San Francisco 49ers - Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa
The 49ers have to get fierce along the offensive line if they want to continually make deep playoff runs. Gennings Dunker is a great right tackle prospect.
59. Houston Texans - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
With Joe Mixon's NFL future in doubt, the Texans grab the other Notre Dame RB and take Jadarian Price from Notre Dame.
60. Buffalo Bills - D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
D'Angelo Ponds is undersized, but he can play, and he plays a lot bigger than his measurables.
61. Los Angeles Rams - Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
Isaiah World is a developmental tackle prospect at a position that the Rams have to address in the NFL Draft.
62. New England Patriots - Connor Lew, OC, Auburn
The Patriots grab one of the top center prospects in the draft and take Connor Lew from Auburn.
63. Denver Broncos - Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
Denver selects Emmett Johnson from Nebraska at pick 63 in our latest mock draft. The team lost JK Dobbins for a little while to a foot injury, so he might not be someone they want to continue pairing up with RJ Harvey.
64. Seattle Seahawks - Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
The Seahawks could use another wide receiver, so they grab Zachariah Branch from Georgia at pick 64.
