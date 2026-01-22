NFL Draft 2026: Updated two-round mock draft predictions as CFB ends

49. Minnesota Vikings - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Vikings continue adding players in their secondary, as Harrison Smith could be on the way out the door.

50. Detroit Lions - Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Detroit has to field a competent defense in 2026, as that was truly the main issue in 2025.

51. Carolina Panthers - Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

After taking Ty Simpson, the Panthers double-down on offense and take Ja'Kobi Lane. The clock is ticking for Bryce Young at this point.

52. Green Bay Packers - Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

With Quay Walker set to hit free agency, the Packers could draft his replacement in the second round.

53. Pittsburgh Steelers - AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

A patchwork secondary is typically what the Steelers have done in recent years, but that isn't a sustainable way to build the roster.

54. Philadelphia Eagles - Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

Philly's secondary could probably use another player, so they draft Kamari Ramsey here in the middle of the second round.

55. Los Angeles Chargers - Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Chris Brazzell can stretch the field, and with Mike McDaniel as the OC, that could be something they covet.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars - Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

Another starter is needed along the interior for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they look to overtake the AFC South for years to come.

57. Chicago Bears - Darrell Jackson Jr, DT, Florida State

The Bears again hammer away at the defensive line and take Darrell Jackson Jr from Florida State.

58. San Francisco 49ers - Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

The 49ers have to get fierce along the offensive line if they want to continually make deep playoff runs. Gennings Dunker is a great right tackle prospect.

59. Houston Texans - Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

With Joe Mixon's NFL future in doubt, the Texans grab the other Notre Dame RB and take Jadarian Price from Notre Dame.

60. Buffalo Bills - D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

D'Angelo Ponds is undersized, but he can play, and he plays a lot bigger than his measurables.

61. Los Angeles Rams - Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

Isaiah World is a developmental tackle prospect at a position that the Rams have to address in the NFL Draft.

62. New England Patriots - Connor Lew, OC, Auburn

The Patriots grab one of the top center prospects in the draft and take Connor Lew from Auburn.

63. Denver Broncos - Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Denver selects Emmett Johnson from Nebraska at pick 63 in our latest mock draft. The team lost JK Dobbins for a little while to a foot injury, so he might not be someone they want to continue pairing up with RJ Harvey.

64. Seattle Seahawks - Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

The Seahawks could use another wide receiver, so they grab Zachariah Branch from Georgia at pick 64.