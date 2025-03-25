As the 2025 NFL Draft gets closer, let's dive into the last 10 first overall picks of previous NFL Drafts. Being a first overall pick in the NFL Draft is probably an amazing honor, but it also does come with a different level of expectation.

NFL Draft: Last 10 first overall picks approaching the 2025 NFL Draft

2015 - Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston was the first overall pick back in the 2015 NFL Draft and played his college football at Florida State. Winston never lived up to the first overall pick draft billing, but he's carved out a recent career as a fun and loveable backup QB option. He's now on the New York Giants.

2016 - Jared Goff

One of the better pocket passers in recent NFL history, Jared Goff was drafted to the Los Angeles Rams and is now on the Detroit Lions when the Rams decided they'd rather have Matthew Stafford. Goff has since revived his career with the Lions and is among the best QBs in the NFL.

2017 - Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett is going to end up in the Hall of Fame one day, but he's also on the Cleveland Browns, so in a way, his career is wasting away. He did re-sign on a massive extension this offseason, so perhaps some of this is his doing. Garrett won the DPOY in the 2023 NFL Season.

2018 - Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield played the best football of his career in year seven in the NFL. He goes to show you just how important it is to always keep your head down and work. Mayfield isn't quite as good as the no. 1 pick would indicate, but he's found a home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2019 - Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray is another player who hasn't quite lived up to being a no. 1 pick, but he is a legitimate dual-threat QB and can be among the best quarterbacks in the NFL in any given week.