NFL Fantasy Football: Quarterback change rates reflect high stability

Change can be a scary thing sometimes. It is definitely scary when you rely on someone to help you win bragging rights, possibly a trophy and potentially money. Yes, change happens in the realm of fantasy, and it can be disastrous to your outcome in any given season.

Now that average draft position (ADP) has been exposed as a not-so-helpful tool, it is time to dive into each position and find out which spots from the top 12 are the “safest” selections for any upcoming fantasy football drafts.

Most leagues are rosters with one quarterback and tight end, with multiple running backs and wide receivers. As such, we will go in that order.

Quarterbacks: the good side of the changes

Sometimes, there is not a ton of change in fantasy football. The position that best represents that is quarterback.

Over the last decade of fantasy statistics, the signal caller has nine (9) out of the 12 spots changing at less than 50% of the time year over year.

The least amount of change is 30%, which applies to spots 1, 4, 7 and 8. Last year, the players who finished there were Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Bo Nix and Jalen Hurts. Statistically speaking, these are the best bets to return as a top-end quarterback in the 2026 fantasy football campaign.

Additionally, spots 2, 3, 6, 9 and 11 changed at a 40% clip over the last decade. While they are not the safest bets to return to the top of the quarterback rankings in 2026, Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes all have a better than 50% chance to be back in an article like this next season. However, not all of these players are as safe as it seems (more on that in the trends portion).

This is a beautiful sight to behold. However, there is a darker side to the quarterback rankings that needs a deeper look as well.