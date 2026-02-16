NFL Free Agency: 3 Bradley Chubb landing spots after surprise release

The NFL Free Agency frenzy doesn't officially get underway until March 11, but the Miami Dolphins just reportedly put a top pass rusher on the market a few weeks early. According to Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins have released pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos back in the 2022 season.

The decision by the Dolphins is one of many really rough decisions that franchise is going to have to make in the coming weeks and months. Chubb is likely just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to roster overhaul decisions being made by new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

And with Chubb hitting the market early, teams will certainly welcome the opportunity to knock out a major area of need without affecting the future compensatory draft pick formula. Which teams will be ideal for Chubb as far as future landing spots entering his age-30 season?

Panthers lead 3 obvious landing spots for Bradley Chubb after Dolphins release

1. Carolina Panthers

Albeit somewhat briefly, Chubb played for Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero when the two were with the Denver Broncos back in the 2022 season. Although Chubb was traded by the Broncos during that season, it wasn't because Chubb struggled to fit in Evero's defensive scheme.

On the contrary, as a matter of fact. Chubb had 5.5 sacks and 8 QB hits in his 8 games with the Broncos that year, and the history with Evero could help him adjust to the defensive scheme quickly.

Not only that, but keep in mind also that Chubb played his college football at North Carolina State, so a return to the Carolinas would be a homecoming for him. And the Panthers have an obvious need off the edge as well.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

At multiple stops in his NFL career, Bradley Chubb has played for Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Fangio was the head coach of the Denver Broncos during Chubb's early years in the NFL (2019-2021) and he was also the defensive coordinator of the Dolphins back in 2023. Up to this point in his career, Chubb just had arguably his best season back in 2023 with 11 sacks and a career-high 6 forced fumbles.

The Eagles traded with the Dolphins last year to get Jaelan Phillips at the deadline, but perhaps they would view Chubb as a better short-term option for their edge rotation with Phillips set to hit free agency.

3. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are another obvious potential landing spot for Chubb given the fact that their defensive coordinator is now Brandon Staley, who was Chubb's position coach in Denver early on in his NFL career.

The Saints also have every reason to make shrewd moves like this because Chubb is not likely to break the bank, and they now have to feel confident that they've discovered a potential franchise quarterback.

Chubb could not only reunite with Staley in New Orleans, but could stay in the Southeastern part of the country. As a Georgia native, this would put Chubb pretty close to home and in a great situation.