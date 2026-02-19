NFL Free Agency: 3 Isaiah Likely landing spot predictions in 2026

One of the most underrated playmakers on the 2026 NFL Free Agency market is Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely. After re-signing Mark Andrews to a big-money deal last year, the Ravens have positioned themselves to potentially let Likely walk in free agency, and he will have no shortage of teams lining up to sign him.

The 2026 NFL Free Agency crop is really strong at the tight end position, but it feels like Likely is being slept on a little bit.

He was still impactful in 14 games played for the Ravens this past season, but clearly wasn't as healthy as we've seen in the past. He's shown some game-changing after-the-catch abilities along with career-highs in 1st downs (30) and touchdowns (6) during the 2024 season. Teams that buy into what he did before 2025 might get a bargain. But who should be considered the favorites to sign him?

3 landing spots for TE Isaiah Likely in 2026 NFL free agency

1. New England Patriots

There may already be some significant steam building behind the idea of Isaiah Likely leaving the Baltimore Ravens for the reigning AFC Champion New England Patriots. Of course, Josh McDaniels has a lengthy history of getting the tight end position heavily involved in his offense, and the idea of pairing up Likely with Hunter Henry should be appealing even just on the surface.

But Likely is also a Massachusetts native who might like the idea of a homecoming in free agency.

Austin Hooper is set to hit free agency, Hunter Henry is entering the last year of his deal, and Likely would be a great fit for the offense. This seems like somewhat of a no-brainer.

2. Carolina Panthers

Speaking of a return back to his roots, how about becoming the top pass-catching option at tight end for a Carolina Panthers offense that desperately needs it?

The Panthers were one of just a couple of teams to not have a single tight end among the top 32 at the position last season in terms of receiving yards at the position. They didn't get nearly enough out of bringing back Tommy Tremble, and a player like Likely could be a tremendous outlet for Bryce Young.

Likely played his college ball at Coastal Carolina, so perhaps he'd like to return back to the Carolinas and play some of his prime years in front of a fan base that will undoubtedly embrace him.

3. Washington Commanders

With David Blough coming in as the new offensive coordinator, we'll find out soon enough if the Washington Commanders are going to have Zach Ertz back for another season or not. Even if Ertz comes back, Likely would be a great addition to the team as more of a long-term option to be the top pass-catching tight end for the Commanders.

The Commanders need to make sure they do everything in their power to surround Jayden Daniels with weapons, and Likely would be a great fit for Blough's offense based with the tight ends getting such a high volume of action.