2026 NFL Free Agency: Logical landing spots for Tyreek Hill after release

The Miami Dolphins sent shockwaves throughout the NFL on Monday when they cut Tyreek Hill, along with a trio of other veterans including Bradley Chubb, James Daniels, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

It's a clear indication that the Dolphins are going to be in a bit of a rebuilding process for multiple seasons, as this team will also likely have to deal with the fallout of potentially cutting Tua Tagovailoa if they can't find a trade parnter, which unfortunately feels likely for the front office.

Hill, though, instantly becomes one of the most notable free agent names on the market, and could have many teams wanting to sign him despite suffering a torn ACL and dislocated knee during the regular season, but which teams make the most sense for Hill in 2026?

Logical landing spots for Tyreek Hill after release from Miami Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs

The most obvious choice, the Kansas City Chiefs had Hill on its roster for six seasons. And in those six years, Hill made six Pro Bowls and hauled in 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns.

Simply put, he emerged as the best wide receiver in the NFL during his time with the Chiefs, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in four of six seasons. The early part of his career was actually dominated by his return ability.

During his rookie season in 2016, Hill led the NFL in punt return yards, punt return touchdowns, and yards per return. He also had 384 kick return yards. However, by the time the 2019 season rolled around, Hill was not in that role anymore for the Chiefs.

With Kansas City clearly needing a boost at wide receiver, and Hill surely having a good connection with Patrick Mahomes, the fit makes sense. This homecoming would be a shock if it didn't happen, but the Chiefs may have decided that they didn't want him on the team anymore for good when they shipped him to the Dolphins.