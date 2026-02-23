NFL Free Agency: 3 Rasheed Walker landing spots that make perfect sense

You don't always see starting left tackles 26 years old or younger hitting NFL Free Agency, but the Green Bay Packers are set to let starter Rasheed Walker out the door in 2026.

Walker, if the Packers let him go, would instantly become one of the most coveted free agents on the market for a number of reasons. Obviously, being a young player at a premium position helps, but unlike some other talented tackles that hit the market, Walker has a lot of good tape out there from recent years and has started almost every game he's played over the last three seasons.

Even if his performance hasn't been good enough to warrant a massive deal from the Packers, Walker's inconsistencies will be overlooked by teams ready to spend in free agency. If he was good enough to block for Jordan Love's blind side during the quarterback's formative years, he'll be good enough for a contract worth $100 million in total money. At least for some teams. Who could be the favorites to sign him?

3 landing spots for offensive tackle Rasheed Walker in 2026 NFL Free Agency

1. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have to be the low-hanging fruit here, because they simply have the greatest need out of any team in the NFL for offensive line help. The Browns are literally losing their entire starting five to NFL Free Agency this offseason, so starting the rebuilding project with Walker could make a ton of sense.

So what's the problem right now? Well, the Browns are usually one of those teams with a ton of cap space, but not this year. The Browns are currently $19 million in the red, and need to find their way out. They will undoubtedly do that this offseason, but we'll see how big of an impact that ends up being regarding their ability to spend money on a tackle like this.

But from a pure roster need standpoint, the Browns are an obvious fit.

2. New England Patriots

Here's the question the brain trust in New England doesn't really have that much time to answer: Is Will Campbell a franchise left tackle?

The Patriots used their top pick in last year's draft on Campbell, and he obviously struggled at the end of his rookie season. The team is going to have to answer (if they haven't already) whether or not he's going to be staying at the left tackle position going forward.

Depending on the answer to that question, it's easy to see the Patriots being heavy players on Rasheed Walker. This situation would get him back to his stomping grounds of the upper northeast part of the country as well.

3. Miami Dolphins

You've always got to look at the three degrees of separation when it comes to NFL free agency, and the Miami Dolphins are closely connected with Rasheed Walker.

The Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as their general manager this offseason, as well as Jeff Hafley as their new head coach. That duo came over from the Green Bay Packers, so they have more familiarity with Walker than most heading into free agency.

As the Dolphins look to reset their entire roster this offseason, a tackle like Walker could be a good investment in free agency if they feel like he can play on the right side and slide Austin Jackson into the guard position.