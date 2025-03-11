NFL Free Agency: Biggest winners and losers from the Day 1 frenzy

Loser: Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys created a ton of cap space coming into the free agency period, and their biggest signing on Monday was... Javonte Williams. Dallas has truly hit a new level of dysfunctional over the last year or so, and it's been a theme for them recently. They essentially kicked Mike McCarthy out the door and replaced him with Brian Schottenheimer, who is obviously not nearly as good of a coach.

And with the amount of roster holes they have and the cap space they created, you'd think they would have went into free agency with more of a plan, right? Improving the trenches and finding some viable weapons for the offense should have been a priority for them, but their biggest move was signing a running back who has not averaged at least four yards per carry since the 2022 NFL Season.

This is already, somehow, a disaster for the Dallas Cowboys, and it's a shame that they are being run the way they are. Let's see of Day 2 and beyond yield better results...

Loser: Patrick Mahomes

Heading into the free agency period, the Kansas City Chiefs clearly wanted to address the offensive line. They traded Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears and also need a left tackle. With the franchise tag being placed on Trey Smith, you would at least hope that GM Brett Veach can work out a long-term deal with him.

The right tackle situation is also a bit shaky, as Jawaan Taylor simply hasn't been all that good for them. Well, on Day 1 of free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs handed Jaylon Moore $15 million per year to play left tackle for them.

Moore has been a backup player his entire career and has started just 12 out of the 55 regular season games he's played in. It's an odd signing where the Chiefs clearly want to bet on the upside, but this feels like a lot of money for an unproven player. Jaylon Moore really does not move the needle for the Kansas City Chiefs, and could yield similar results in 2025 with Patrick Mahomes running for his life.