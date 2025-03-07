The 2025 NFL Free Agency period is right around the corner. Let's dive into market values for some of the top players. This is the time of the year where many players sign for a bit more money than they are worth and where teams also finds some diamonds in the rough.

It's an interesting time to say the least, and teams do need to be careful with how they approach the open market. The legal tampering period is right around the corner, so we will soon hear of many, many free agency deals that will be agreed to.

Well, let's look at some of the top free agents set to hit the open market in 2025 to see how much they are worth.

Let's get into the market values for some of the top free agents, according to spotrac.com

NFL Free Agency: Here are the projected market values for top free agents

Davante Adams, WR - $13.6m per year

I would reckon that Davante Adams could fetch a one-year deal worth around $20 million. This does feel a bit cheap to me, but you never know. A couple of offseasons ago, DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Tennessee Titans for $13 million per year, so perhaps $15 million per year is the sweet spot.

Cam Robinson, LT - $14m per year

A solid player at left tackle, Cam Robinson would be a decent-enough upgrade for some teams who have dire LT situations. The Kansas City Chiefs could actually be a team that throws this type of money at a free agent left tackle. They did just trade All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, so that's another hole along the OL they have to fill.

Chris Godwin, WR - $22.5m per year

Chris Godwin was on pace to be one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL in 2024 before the dislocated ankle. He may not get quite as much as he hopes, but $22.5 million per year does feel a bit steep for his services.

Carlton Davis, CB - $13.8m per year

Carlton Davis was on the Detroit Lions this season and is a pretty darn good cornerback. A team like the Minnesota Vikings could have interest in his services when the legal tampering period opens.