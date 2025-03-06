DK Metcalf has requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. Which teams make the most sense for him? One of the more productive wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league back in 2019, Metcalf seems to want a fresh start.

There does seem to be some questions about him as a teammate and perhaps not always showing top effort, but he's averaged over 1,100 yards per 17-game season across his NFL career and has never finished a season with fewer than 900 yards or five touchdowns.

He is, objectively, a very productive player and someone who should have a strong market in trade talks. Which three teams would make the most sense for DK Metcalf?

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 obvious trade destinations for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos do make a ton of sense for DK Metcalf. The Broncos do not have a true no. 1 WR, and I believe Metcalf is that type of player. He and current Broncos WR Courtland Sutton are a bit similar, but I view Metcalf as a souped-up version of Sutton. Metcalf is nearly three years younger and is bigger, faster, stronger, and more explosive.

The Broncos also hit the nail on the head with their selection of Bo Nix with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so they do now have a franchise quarterback. If they want to see Nix make a huge leap in 2025 and see the entire team ascend to contender status, they must consider making major roster moves on offense.

Denver also needs to add more talent at running back and tight end as well. However, a trade for Metcalf which could include Courtland Sutton and a draft pick could be a notable boost to the Denver Broncos offense, which is seriously lacking playmaking talent.