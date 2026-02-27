NFL Free Agency: RB Tyler Allgeier has obvious ideal landing spot

The running back position in 2026 NFL Free Agency features some big names. Breece Hall of the Jets is likely to be franchise tagged, but even behind him, there are players like Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker and Travis Etienne who could draw a lot of interest and attention from other teams.

One of the more underrated names hitting free agency this offseason is former Atlanta Falcons sixth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who has done really well for himself as both a starter and as the backup to Bijan Robinson. Although Allgeier has been in the shadow of Robinson with the Falcons the past few years, he's poised to get a really solid deal in free agency, along with an opportunity to start again.

When free agency kicks off in March, there is one team that makes sense for Allgeier, more than all the rest: The Denver Broncos.

Tyler Allgeier is a perfect fit for the Denver Broncos entering 2026 NFL free agency

The Denver Broncos are entering the 2026 offseason with some familiar needs to what they had going into the 2025 offseason. The running back position is once again in focus for them, even after using a 2nd-round pick on RJ Harvey last offseason.

Harvey had 12 touchdowns as a rookie, but looks more like a complementary piece at running back as well as pass-catching option as opposed to a true every-down runner. The Broncos had veteran JK Dobbins in the building last year, and it's possible that Dobbins could once again return to the team.

However, Allgeier fits the profile of some of the other players the Broncos have targeted in recent years through free agency under general manager George Paton. Signing players like safety Brandon Jones and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, guys who were not primary starters with their previous teams, have paid off in a big way for the Broncos.

Sometimes, all a player needs is an opportunity, and that opportunity is there for the taking in Denver right now. As much as the Broncos will likely be in the market for running back help, you would have to think that the situation in Denver is also appealing to the backs themselves. You get to go compete to be the RB1 in Denver's offense, on a team where you might be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.

Allgeier has the type of physicality the Broncos need at the running back position, and could be the ideal type of back to pair with RJ Harvey.