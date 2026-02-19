NFL Free Agency: Predicting 3 ideal Alec Pierce landing spots for 2026

The 2026 NFL offseason is going to be loaded with intrigue at the wide receiver position, from NFL Free Agency to trades, to a great class of players coming in from the college ranks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

One of the best playmakers set to hit the market is Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, a former 2nd-round pick out of Cincinnati who has been one of the NFL's best big-play threats over the last handful of years.

Fresh off of his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL, Pierce has averaged nearly 22 yards per reception over the last two seasons. That is borderline unheard of in the NFL. Even though he hasn't been the most high-volume target in the NFL, his production per catch is pure insanity. And teams will be lined up to sign him since he doesn't turn 26 until May. What are his most ideal landing spots in free agency?

3 ideal Alec Pierce landing spots in 2026 NFL Free Agency

1. Las Vegas Raiders

With the idea of drafting Fernando Mendoza all but a foregone conclusion for the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek will have a clear vision to pitch to free agents with the Raiders at the quarterback position. And on top of that, there is no income tax in Vegas.

The Raiders have a chance to lure a top free agent like Pierce, which is desperately needed after the team traded away Jakobi Meyers during the 2025 season. That move is looking like a total whiff in hindsight.

Although Pierce is not a one-for-one replacement, he offers an experienced player with long-term upside who would work perfectly with Mendoza in the vertical passing game, on back-shoulder fades, and opening up the running game for Kubiak.

2. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans need to add weapons for their own young quarterback, Cam Ward, and they could steal a talented player from a division rival in the process.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has proven plenty throughout the course of his time with the Giants and Bills that he knows how to utilize receivers of all shapes and sizes to the best of their abilities. He's helped get a player like Malik Nabers a high volume of targets. He helped Wan'Dale Robinson become the shortest receiver to achieve a 1,000-yard receiving season. He knows how to put these guys in positions to succeed.

And most importantly, the Titans have $100 million in cap space and ownership that is ready to spend the cash to improve the team. With Cam Ward the presumptive franchise QB, we expect the Titans to be aggressive in surrounding him with talent.

3. Buffalo Bills

Any list of potential suitors for a top wide receiver this offseason has to include the Buffalo Bills, right? The Bills have a clear and obvious recruiting pitch to a player like Alec Pierce.

Come catch passes from Josh Allen and try to help us win a Super Bowl.

And not many teams can beat that pitch, especially if the Bills are presenting the right dollar amount on a contract. Make no mistake, that's the most important factor here. But if all things are relatively equal, the Bills would have a huge advantage in that way over other teams. They have struggled (badly) to find any solutions or continuity at the wide receiver position since Stefon Diggs left.

BONUS: Denver Broncos

Alright, let's give you a bonus fourth team for Alec Pierce. The Denver Broncos are a team that's also expected to be aggressive in pursuing players to fill needs this offseason, and Pierce is the type of player they seem to covet at receiver.

He's a big-bodied player with the ability to win vertically, and perhaps more consistently than some of the other guys they've brought in in recent years.

Plus, Pierce's roots in Illinois will appeal to Sean Payton, another Illinois native. There are significant ties in the Broncos' organization to the Northwestern program and Pierce's dad played there. It's the little things like that