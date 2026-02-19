NFL Free Agency: Predicting 3 most likely Mike Evans landing spots in 2026

Among the loaded NFL Free Agency class of 2026 are players like veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, who could be at the end of an era.

Evans has been one of the best and most consistent receivers in the NFL since he was drafted by the Bucs back in 2014. And Evans was so young when he came into the league that, believe it or not, he's still just 32 years old.

If he's back to full strength after injuries derailed his 2025 season, Evans should be a highly coveted short-term target for receiver-needy teams on the free agent market. With a projected market value of just $13.3 million in average annual value, the suitors would be lined up. But right now, it feels like Evans would have three clear potential landing spots once free agency kicks off on March 11.

Buccaneers lead 3 obvious landing spots for Mike Evans in 2026 NFL Free Agency

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The most obvious landing spot for Mike Evans in NFL Free Agency is quite obviously the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nobody seems to really think he's going to leave the Bucs, but very few players start and end their NFL careers with the same team.

The Bucs have shown their willingness to run it back with both coaches and players, and have certainly taken things right down to the buzzer in some instances. But the most likely landing spot for Evans is right where he's already at. The Buccaneers know what he brings to the table, they know he's a fit for their organization, and he's a favorite target of Baker Mayfield.

Imagine that locker room's reaction if the team lets Evans, a living franchise legend, walk out the front door.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are under new management in 2026. They've moved on from head coach Sean McDermott and replaced him with young Joe Brady. And if there's one thing we know about Brady, it's that his offense can excel with a dynamic group of wide receivers.

The Bills will be in the market for a big-bodied receiver this offseason like Evans, and certainly the veteran presence of a player like Evans would be a welcome addition to that room. The ownership on down has been extremely critical of Keon Coleman, and perhaps a veteran like Evans could simultaneously upgrade the room while providing Coleman the type of veteran mentor he needs to realize his full potential.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Nobody loves signing older receivers with big names more than the Baltimore Ravens. Even with the Ravens moving on from John Harbaugh and hiring Jesse Minter this offseason, you would have to expect that trend to continue.

It's the Ravens and Titans, every year, without fail.

DeAndre Hopkins was the veteran addition for the Ravens last year, and perhaps Evans could be that player this year.