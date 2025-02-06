NFL insider drops bombshell about the future of Rams' QB Matthew Stafford

NFL insider Albert Breer recently dropped a bombshell regarding one of the best quarterbacks of the 21st century in Matthew Stafford. Here is Breer talking on the Dan Patrick Show regarding Stafford and his future with the Rams:

.@AlbertBreer doesn't understand why no one is talking about the fact that Matthew Stafford could be available this offseason pic.twitter.com/iyMrNok7HH — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 5, 2025

Breer gives a lot of information here and notes that the contract negotiations Stafford and the Rams had last offseason did not seem to go all that smoothy. With the veteran QB beginning to get up there in age and the news that the team plans on trading Cooper Kupp, you have to wonder if this team is right on the cusp of wanting to reset at other positions.

We have seen the Rams totally turn around their offensive and defensive lines over the last few seasons, and while they were very good in 2024, the future has to still be prepared for at other positions. Both Stafford and Kupp are way past their prime but do have some gas left in the tank.

This does make me think that the Rams are wanting some of their other key positions to catch up with their younger units. A huge downside here is that there does not seem to be a clear upgrade at QB for the Rams in 2025. While LA can probably get a decent return for Matthew Stafford, who are they going to start? The best option might be Sam Darnold, but is Darnold someone who can lead a team to the Super Bowl?

Depending on how accurate this reporting is and how willing the Rams are to move on from Stafford, we could see a massive trade go down in the coming weeks.

Los Angeles is a well-run team and won the Super Bowl just three years ago with the NFL's version of a superteam, and funnily enough, just a few years later, the foundation of the team has been built through the NFL Draft with players like Byron Young, Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and many others.

Albert Breer does name the Pittsburgh Steelers as a team who could have some interest in Matthew Stafford. According to Over The Cap, if the Rams trade Matthew Stafford with a post-June 1st designation, they would save $27 million on their cap but would have to eat over $22 million in dead money.

It's not the most efficient contractual move, but the Rams' front office could also think that Stafford's days of being elite are over. It will be quite interesting to see what happens with this situation.