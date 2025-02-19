The rookie QB class for the 2024 NFL Season truly felt historic. Let's rank the class heading into free agency. They're almost not rookies anymore, as the 2025 NFL Offseason is beginning quite soon. Free agency opens in mid-March, and the 2025 NFL Draft then follows in late-April.

What we saw from the rookie QB class in the 2024 NFL Season is something we may not see again for a very, very long time. Two rookie QBs led their respective teams to 10+ wins and a playoff berth, and one rookie QB was just a game away from the Super Bowl.

Another rookie QB had a better than 3:1 touchdown:interception ratio, and another rookie QB played extremely well given the circumstances. All four teams who primarily started a rookie QB in 2024 are going to be in great shape for the long-term.

Let's power rank the rookie QB class heading into free agency next month.

NFL Offseason: Ranking the 2024 rookie QB class heading into free agency

4. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

I actually think Caleb Williams played a lot better than people think in 2024. The fact that he threw just six interceptions as a rookie is flat-out impressive and needs talked about more. He tossed 20 touchdowns into that as well, so this is a player who did take care of the ball his rookie season.

The Chicago Bears are a dysfunctional team, and that spilled into how we perceive Williams, I think. with Ben Johnson now as the head coach, things may come a lot easier on offense. Caleb Williams does come in at no. 4 in our rankings, but that isn't because he played poorly.

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

I am just telling you all now - and it's a fair warning, that Drake Maye is going to play his tail off in the 2025 NFL Season. Maye was much better than the virtually-meaningless rookie stats tell us. With Mike Vrabel now as the head coach, the Pats are going to have a clear direction and will be much better on both sides of the ball. Maye wasn't as good as the two other QBs on this list, but he was good enough to come in at no. 3 in these final rookie QB rankings.