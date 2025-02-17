Let's get a bit wacky here and whip up three massive quarterback trades in the 2025 NFL Offseason that would change the league for years. In recent years, we have seen QBs like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wiilson, Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, and others get traded.

QB trades are happening more and more in this league, and I do not anticipate that is going to stop anytime soon. Clubs across the league are getting more aggressive in trying to build a contender. And they're becoming more willing to part with draft capital via trade to make it happen.

These three proposed trades could be unlikely, but you just never know what could happen. Let's whip up three ridiculous QB trades we'd love to see this offseason.

2025 NFL Offseason: 3 ridiculous quarterback trades we'd love to see

Dak Prescott to the New York Jets

Let's start by sending Dak Prescott to the New York Jets. Prescott is one of the more controversial QBs in the NFL, as it seems like he does have a ton of haters, and that might just be because he plays for the Dallas Cowboys, but when you get down to the 'nitty gritty,' it's clear that Prescott has been one of the more efficient QBs in the NFL his entire career.

Starting from 2016, his rookie season, Dak Prescott has a record of 76-46. He's thrown 213 touchdown passes against 82 interceptions for a career passer rating of 98.1. Honestly, Prescott is very good. He's elite from the pocket and has been successful in this league for almost a decade. The Jets would have a 3-5 year solution with Prescott, and acquiring the QB could help stabilize things.

Matthew Stafford to the Indianapolis Colts

Matthew Stafford does not seem to be too happy with the LA Rams right now. At least, his wife seems to indicate as much. With the news that the Rams will be trading Cooper Kupp, this could be an instance of the team wanting to build for the future. They have remade their defensive line with young players in the NFL Draft, so you figure that they hope to do this with other parts of the roster.

Stafford would instantly turn the Colts into favorites in the AFC South, and he could even save the jobs of Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen. The veteran QB helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl in his first year with the team back in 2021. Could he have one more late-career push in the AFC?

Joe Burrow to the Atlanta Falcons

Alright, so this one is the wackiest of them all and could be one of the biggest trades in the history of professional sports. Joe Burrow seems to subtly be indicating to the NFL world that he's willing to restructure his contract so the Cincinnati Bengals can retain guys like Trey Hendrickson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.

The Bengals are an outdated, cheap franchise. And frankly, I am not sure they deserve Burrow. Let's just say for the sake of dysfunction that things between the Bengals and Burrow go south rather quickly...

Could we then see one of the best QBs in the NFL request a trade? If so, a team that makes a lot of sense is the Atlanta Falcons, who whiffed on signing Kirk Cousins but also have a young QB in Michael Penix Jr who would go to Cincy in the deal, along with multiple first-round picks. The Bengals would at least get a ton of draft capital and a young QB to build around for the future.

Until the Bengals adapt to how things work in modern-day NFL front offices, they are going to remain one of the more dysfunctional teams in the NFL.