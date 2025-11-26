NFL picks and score predictions for every Thanksgiving Day game in 2025

The NFL Thanksgiving Day slate of games is top-tier for football fans around the world. As everyone gets ready to feast on Turkey, mashed potatoes, and apple pie, football fans everywhere have an opportunity to experience the NFL's own version of gluttony.

From noon 'til night, the NFL is treating fans to a couple of divisional matchups sandwiching a huge game between the Chiefs and Cowboys.

The big question we're here to answer: Who is winning on Thanksgiving? We've got our latest NFL picks and score predictions, but a special Thanksgiving edition.

NFL picks and score predictions for every Thanksgiving Day matchup

Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) @ Detroit Lions (7-4)

Thursday, November 27, 1:00 PM ET

For your first plate of the day, you're getting treated to one of the most consequential matchups of the week. The Green Bay Packers are taking their road warrior talents to Detroit and facing off against a team that has been fantastic playing at home over the past few years.

The unstoppable force meets the immovable object, or something like that.

But the Lions and Packers, it's fair to say, haven't exactly played as well as we all expected them to this year. By the end of the day on Friday, this matchup may still only be for 2nd place in the NFC North, at least for the time being. The NFC North has been one of the most competitive divisions in all of football this season, but this game could be a swing game for both the Packers and Lions.

It's going to be intense, it's going to be exciting, and the margin for error is slim.

The Lions are just 3-point favorites at home, which is indicative of what this game is: A toss-up.

My opinion on who is going to win this game is changing by the hour, it seems. As of right now, I like the Lions at home, but I think it might require a fourth quarter comeback. Check with me in another hour and I might have the Packers winning by 10.

Prediction: Lions win 27-26