NFL picks and score predictions for Week 10 action in the 2024 season
It’s insane to think that we’re already at Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season, but here we are. The Week 9 slate brought a ton of insane action and Week 10 promises to be more of the same. The NFL playoff picture is also slowly beginning to come into view as well, so the games are beginning to have heavier consequences.
This week kicks off with the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to Baltimore to play the Ravens on Thursday Night Football, and all of the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks are on their byes this upcoming week.
With all 28 other teams in action in this week, we’re surely going to have a ton of storylines to follow. Let’s get underway with our picks and predictions for Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season
Thursday Night Football
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens – 8:15 PM
Don’t look now, but the Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to get to 5-5 on the season if they find a way to take down the Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off of a blowout win at home against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos defense had no answers for Lamar Jackson, who had a perfect 158.3 passer rating.
The main issue with the Bengals isn’t their offense, as Joe Burrow is having a career year. Their defense can’t stop a nosebleed, so I just do not see how this team is going to have any answers for Jackson. I could see this being a high-scoring affair, and I think Lamar Jackson is going to be too much.
Ravens win 33-28
Sunday Games
New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers – 9:30 AM, Germany
Oh boy. What did the German fans do to deserve this? The New York Giants are awful, and the Carolina Panthers are also awful. Both teams are 2-7 on the season and have huge long-term question marks. I just don’t see a redeeming quality of either team if I’m being honest.
At the end of the day, I somehow trust Daniel Jones more than Bryce Young and most definitely trust Brian Daboll more than Dave Canales, so this could be an ugly Giants win
Giants win 20-17
New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears – 1:00 PM
The Chicago Bears were 4-2 at one point, and some of us legitimately thought this team was going to compete for the NFC North division title. Well, they have proceeded to lose on a last-second Hail Mary to the Washington Commanders and got blown out by the Arizona Cardinals.
However, the New England Patriots are among the worst teams in football, and I can’t imagine rookie QB Drake Maye does not struggle. This is such a huge get-right game for the Bears who probably need to blow out an opponent to get back on the right track.
Bears win 31-20
Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts – 1:00 PM
The Buffalo Bills are inching closer to clinching the AFC East title in 2024. Yes, the division has been that bad. They travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts who are coming off of a Sunday Night Football loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Joe Flacco is now the Colts starter and isn’t going to be able to do much against the Bills defense. This game is pretty simple to me; Buffalo is better in every facet, so they’ll win the game
Bills win 30-14
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs – 1:00 PM
The Denver Broncos got blown out in Week 9, and as I type these words, the Kansas City Chiefs Monday Night Football game is not compete, but I would assume that they take care of business against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Chiefs haven’t been super dominant on offense this year. Patrick Mahomes has played some sloppy football at times, as it’s their defense which is their strong suit. Honestly, there is at least one upset per week, and I just have a feeling that the Denver Broncos get it done.
Broncos win 23-22
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM
The New Orleans Saints just fired head coach Dennis Allen and are losers of seven games in a row. The Atlanta Falcons are 6-3 on the season and are beginning to put it all together. I just don’t see any way the Saints are able to win this game. New Orleans has just about nothing going for them, and I would expect Falcons QB Kirk Cousins to continue to play efficient football.
The Falcons took care of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 and will get to 7-3 after beating the Saints in Week 10.
Falcons win 38-24
San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1:00 PM
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to keep pace in the NFC West, a division that is anyone’s thus far. The Arizona Cardinals are 5-4 on the season and lead the division. The Los Angeles Rams are 4-4 and the Seattle Seahawks are 4-5.
While each team comes with a notable weakness, you could argue that all four have a path to winning the division. I trust that the 49ers will figure something out in this game, and they should come out with a victory, but I bet it’s very close.
49ers win 27-23
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders – 1:00 PM
A tough game for both teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to face the Washington Commanders. Both squads lead their respective divisions but are in two different spots. The Steelers are trying to win now with middle-of-the-road QB play from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and the Commanders have begun a rebuilding process around Jayden Daniels.
The Steelers aren’t going to make a deep playoff run or anything but they are a buttoned up and well-coached team. The Commanders fall into that same category, and with them being at home in this one, that’ll give them enough of a push to earn the victory.
Commanders win 24-23
Minnesota Vikings vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 PM
The Minnesota Vikings got back on the right track in Week 9 with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Jacksonville Jaguars put up a decent fight in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles but lost and dropped to 2-7 on the season. In my opinion, not only is momentum is real, but the Vikings are more talented top to bottom than the Jaguars.
And I am not sure the Jaguars roster is fully invested in this current coaching staff. The Vikings run away with this game in the second half.
Vikings win 34-17
Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 PM
The Los Angeles Chargers really needed to get someone in the building like Jim Harbaugh. It’s worked thus far; they’re 5-3 on the season and are fielding one of the best defenses in the NFL this year. The roster is still a work in progress, but this team is set up to sustain success for the long-term.
The Titans are a mess but did beat the New England Patriots in Week 9, so I guess that’s something. LA may shutout Tennessee in this game, honestly.
Chargers win 24-0
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys – 4:25 PM
Dak Prescott as a hamstring injury, so he’s going to miss some time. The Philadelphia Eagles are now 6-2 on the season and are beginning to figure themselves out, and even without Prescott’s injury, Dallas is imploding.
However, couldn’t you see the Cowboys finding a way to win this one? They do get this game at home and may have that “trap game” vibe about them heading into this one. The Cowboys find a way to topple the Eagles.
Cowboys win 24-21
New York Jets vs. Arizona Cardinals – 4:25 PM
The Arizona Cardinals have been better than expected in 2024, and I tried to warn you. The Cards are now 5-4 and actually lead the NFC West. What a crazy world we live in, especially when you look at just how bad the New York Jets have been. The media may be pushing for New York in this one, as the Cardinals aren’t exactly in a huge market. I do believe the Cardinals are the better team, but the Jets are going to make everyone believe and find a way to win this one.
Jets win 20-17
Sunday Night Football
Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans – 8:20 PM
A month or so ago, this would have been quite the matchup, but the Houston Texans are reeling and dealing with some tough injuries. They just lost Stefon Diggs for the season, and the Lions simply keep winning football games. This game being at home for Houston could be enough to keep them in the game, but Houston hasn’t really been particularly dominant on either side of the ball.
Jared Goff and the Lions are firing on all cylinders, and oddly enough, and I hate to ask this, but did they just get better after losing stud defensive end Aidan Hutchinson? It’s worth asking.
Anyway, Detroit takes care of business here in a game that could be close for a little bit.
Lions win 31-23
Monday Night Football
Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams – 8:15 PM
The Miami Dolphins fought hard against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 and could not come out with the win. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams were able to get the best of the Seattle Seahawks in what may turn out to be a huge divisional victory for LA.
The Monday Night Football game this week was probably going to be a lot more competitive had the Dolphins and Rams not dealt with a ton of injuries. However, LA is a bit healthier and get this game at home. The Rams have turned their season around and have a great chance to get to 5-4 with a win here.
I trust Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay over Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel. In this game, it’s just that simple.
Rams win 27-21
There you have it, our latest picks and score predictions for Week 10 action.