NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top QB performances from Sunday's games
Week 9 of the 2024 NFL Season is just about over. Let's power rank the top QB performances from Sunday's games. There have been a ton of high-end QB performances this season, but with the amount of bad teams that are present in 2024, there's also been some horrid QB play.
Well, Sunday's games in Week 9 really brought some top-notch QB play from some of the best in the business, and it's important to note that the boxscore sometimes tells a different story. For example, Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix threw an interception in Week 9, but is was a well-thrown ball that the receiver simply didn't catch, so you have to be careful when looking at and analyzing QB play.
Let's power rank the four best QB performances from Sunday's Week 9 games.
4. Jayden Daniels (209 yards, 2 touchdowns, 128.8 passer rating)
To the surprise of no one, Jayden Daniels played another efficient game. With each passing week he separates himself from the rest of the 2024 rookie class for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and he's clearly been the best rookie QB in all of football this season.
The Washington Commanders are 7-2, and Daniels already looks like a fifth-year pro if you ask me. It'll be interesting to see how far this team can go this year, but I do believe they end up winning the NFC East.
3. Justin Herbert (282 yards, 2 touchdowns, 125.8 passer rating)
Justin Herbert carved up the Cleveland Browns secondary and threw for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win. Herbert has thrown just one interception this season and is playing the best and most efficient football of his NFL career.
The offense definitely needs some iOL help and at least one high-level playmaker, but the LA Chargers may be one of the most buttoned-up teams in the NFL this year. They're now 5-3 on the season, and Herbert's performance comes in at no. 3 on these power rankings.
2. Tua Tagovailoa (231 yards, 2 touchdowns, 124.9 passer rating)
The Miami Dolphins went into Buffalo and nearly one. Tua Tagovailoa played out of his mind and had just a small handful of completions and over 200 yards. Yes, the Dolphins lost, but it's clear to see just how much this team needs Tagovailoa in the lineup.
He may be a limited QB overall who probably will never win a Super Bowl, but he's one of the best and most efficient pocket passers in the NFL, period.
1. Lamar Jackson (280 yards, 3 touchdowns, 158.3 passer rating)
Doing this against one of the best defenses in the NFL is something. Lamar Jackson may cruise to his second NFL MVP award in a row and third overall. He earned a perfect passer rating and threw for nearly 300 yards in the Baltimore Ravens blowout win over the Denver Broncos.
One of the most dangerous teams in the NFL is the Ravens after a loss, and after their tough Week 8 loss against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson and the offense responded in a bit way on Sunday.