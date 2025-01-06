The NFL playoffs are now officially set after Week 18. Let's dive into the total picture as the regular season comes to an end. The playoffs will now begin next weekend with Super Wild Card Weekend. With the NFL moving to a seven-team playoff format a few years ago, only the top seed in each conference gets the bye week.

So the no. 2 seeds have been playing on Wild Card Weekend. There are some interesting matchups this weekend, and I am not sure the higher seed is going to win each game. It's likely that they do, but there are some advantageous matchups for each lower seed if you think about it.

Let's look at the full NFL playoff picture after a wild Week 18.

NFL Playoff Picture: The postseason is set after a wild Week 18

AFC

(1) Kansas City Chiefs: Bye

Earning the bye week a couple of weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the lowest remaining seed in the AFC after the Wild Card Weekend.

(7) Denver Broncos @ (2) Buffalo Bills

A team that beat the Bills in Buffalo in 2023, the Denver Broncos earn a win in Week 18 and will have a very interesting matchup against this Bills' team. Josh Allen might get a ton of MVP votes, but the Broncos are no slouches.

(6) Pittsburgh Steelers @ (3) Baltimore Ravens

Losing four in a row to end the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers went from leading the AFC North to finising with just 10 wins and now having to go back into Baltimore for their third game against the Ravens this year. Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson has been the best player in the NFL this year.

(5) Los Angeles Chargers @ (4) Houston Texans

A matchup that is probably going to be won by the Los Angeles Chargers, the Houston Texans host LA in the first round of the NFL playoffs, but the Texans' poor offensive line has kind of been their undoing this season.

NFC

(1) Detroit Lions: Bye

Beating the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18, the Detroit Lions clinch the top seed in the NFC and will have a much-needed bye week to get healthy and to perhaps get some of their injured defensive players back into the mix.

(7) Green Bay Packers @ (2) Philadelphia Eagles

Kind of sputtering to the finish line, the Green Bay Packers fall to the seventh seed and now have to go on the road to face the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles. This could be a close game, but to me, the Eagles are the better team on both sides of the ball and should win this one.

(6) Washington Commanders @ (3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Washington Commanders are the sixth seed and will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who win the NFC South. The Bucs could be a dangerous team in the postseason if Baker Mayfield is playing like he has been in recent weeks.

(5) Minnesota Vikings @ (4) Los Angeles Rams

Losing to the Los Angeles Rams in similar circumstances earlier this year, the fun story of Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings could come to a crashing end if they are not able to get past Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams at home. This game right here may be the closest of all Wild Card matchups.