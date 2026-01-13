NFL Playoff Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings as Divisional Round approaches

Right now, the Divisional Round is set, and we're down to the final eight teams of the 2025 NFL Season. There are certainly some surprising teams here that not many of us thought would make it this far. The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears have both had some insane seasons up to this point and are one win away from the championship game.

But there are also some mainstays like the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams as well. The coming weekend will get us down to four teams, as the conference championship round awaits. Now that the next round of the NFL playoffs is set, we have our updated quarterback rankings.

Let's power rank the eight remaining quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Season ahead of the Divisional Round.

Updated quarterback power rankings as Divisional Round approaches

8. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

It's really hard to get a solid reading on CJ Stroud at this point. He missed about a month of the 2025 NFL Season with a concussion and has since been OK since he returned to the lineup, but all the Texans have done is win. Since Stroud's breakout rookie season in 2023, we haven't really seen him regain that spark.

However, the Texans' defense is top-tier, and over the last couple of weeks, CJ Stroud has not been forced to carry the load, but that's why I am a bit concerned. The Texans now head to New England to face the high-powered Patriots, and if the Texans do lose this game, it's likely because Stroud simply was not good enough.

He's no. 8 in our QB rankings as the Divisional Round approaches. With all of that said, there is something to be said about the Texans now heading to the Divisional Round for the third year in a row with Stroud as the QB. That is very, very impressive and a strong display of franchise consistency.

7. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams is a bit of a magician, and it's fun to watch, but at some point, this type of thing cannot be sustainable in the playoffs. The completion percentage is still an issue, and when you get into these higher-stakes situations, the passing game has to be buttoned up a bit more.

But for another week, the Bears and Williams are still alive. The one thing this player has not done, and it's a great thing, is throw interceptions. He simply does not put the ball in harm's way all that much and has thrown fewer than 10 interceptions in each of his first two seasons in the NFL. Still, though, you can tell that Williams is a bit rough around the edges and very much still developing.