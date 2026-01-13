NFL Playoff Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings as Divisional Round approaches

4. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy has been pretty darn good this year for the San Francisco 49ers and has his fifth playoff win already. Purdy has not been over-the-top efficient in the playoffs, but he made plays when his team needed him to the most. The 49ers are now traveling to Seattle to face the Seahawks in the Divisional Round.

I reckon that the 49ers' season will come to an end this upcoming weekend, but you clearly cannot tell the 49ers much of anything at this point. Purdy is consistently a good quarterback with some 'very good' upside, but he's really on the outside of that top tier of the truly elite players in the NFL.

Brock Purdy is someone the 49ers have been able to win with and win because of. However, he's not someone who can necessarily will a team to victory this deep in the playoffs. If the 49ers hope to defeat the Seahawks, they'll need a turnover or two from the defensive side of the ball and some clutch play from Purdy, period.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is superhuman at times, but he sometimes has no choice. With the Buffalo Bills regressing a bit on both sides of the ball, Allen may have to take matters into his own hands more often with the remaining playoff games that they have.

Buffalo is visiting the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round, and it's likely going to come on a short week and with a beat up squad. Allen himself is a bit beat up, and their next test is against the best pass rush and best home-field advantage in the league.

We could see Allen's legs as more of a factor in this one, but he has the arm talent and overall accuracy to create some major splash plays against a Denver defense that does actually allow more splash plays than you might think.

Allen is third in our updated QB rankings.