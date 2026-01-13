NFL Playoff Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings as Divisional Round approaches

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots did not play the best game ever, but the team silenced a lot of doubters with a strong win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round. The Pats were criticized for much of the regular season due to the ultra-soft schedule, but this win is a massive step in the right direction and only further proof that the Pats are for real.

They are now guaranteed at least one more home game, and ideally, they host the AFC Championship Game. That could happen if the Buffalo Bills beat the Denver Broncos. The Pats also might be a viable Super Bowl team if Drake Maye keeps this up. He again made a ton of key throws, and the moment really didn't look too big for him even with it being his first playoff start.

Maye is still no. 2 in our power rankings, though, as the best quarterback in the NFL is still alive in the playoffs and is taking our top spot for now.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams did not play a super clean game, but a win is a win. The Rams are now heading to Chicago to face the Bears, a team that loves the fourth quarter comebacks, but Stafford might simply be too good for the Bears to be able to do that this time around.

Stafford flirted with 50 passing touchdowns this year and threw fewer than 10 interceptions. He has some insane overall efficiency in the playoffs, too, so the moment has not been too big for him. Right now, we're watching what could potentially be a future Hall of Famer put the finishing touches on that kind of career.

Matthew Stafford is first in our updated quarterback power rankings as the Divisional Round approaches, and it's deserved.