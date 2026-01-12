2025 NFL Playoffs: Predicting remaining NFC playoff picture after Wild Card

We definitely have some surprising teams advancing into the Divisional Round in the NFC, as the Chicago Bears were trending toward being blown out in the Wild Card against the Green Bay Packers, but the late-game heroics struck again, as Chicago sealed the deal and will host the Los Angeles Rams.

Heck, even the Rams struggled to get past the Carolina Panthers, who aren't a good team. The other Wild Card Round matchup saw the Philadelphia Eagles in a low-scoring defensive battle with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the Eagles' struggles this year, many believed that they'd be able to take care of business, but the Niners scored a late touchdown to ice the game.

Right now, three out of the four remaining NFC teams are all from the NFC West, which is interesting. The matchups have been set, but the exact times of each game are not known right now. Let's predict the three remaining NFC games now that the Divisional Round is set.

Predicting the remaining NFC Playoff Games after a hectic Wild Card Round

(5) Los Angeles Rams @ (2) Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have had a fun season thus far, highlighted by many fourth quarter comebacks, and it's sort of become who and what this team is. It's something that isn't necessarily sustainable in the playoffs, though. Had the Green Bay Packers not been so beat up on the defensive side of the ball, there is a chance the Bears do get blown out.

The LA Rams are a much more dangerous team than the Packers, so the Bears will truly have to play a strong four quarters, and with this current Bears' regime just not having this type of playoff experience, the Rams should be able to rely on their QB advantage and head coaching advantage and win this one by a few points.

Prediction: Rams win 27-24