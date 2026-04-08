NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Biggest risers and fallers as the draft nears

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

You want to rank Pittsburgh lower, but this team seemingly always finds a way to win nine or 10 games, and an Aaron Rodgers return feels inevitable.

15. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has already made notable defensive change that makes you believe the unit can at least be average in 2026. If that's the case, they'll flirt with double-digit wins.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore needs some better injury luck, but bringing in Jesse Minter was a home-run hire that should pay off immediately.

13. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia is again featuring a new offensive coordinator and cannot seem to get this unit down. With a lack of consistency and a limited quarterback, it's hard to trust this group.

12. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay didn't seem to do much in free agency that would make you believe they could get out of this Wild Card tier they find themselves in. With how deep the NFC North is, the Packers just kind of exist, if that makes sense.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles didn't do as much along the offensive line as you would have liked, but there is a 'high floor' presence with this current group.

10. Detroit Lions

Detroit has one of the best rosters in the league, but we saw injuries and poor defensive performances essentally end their season. The Lions are again needing to prove themselves in 2026.

9. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco adding Christian Kirk and Mike Evans in free agency were slam-dunk moves, but with this group, it's truly all about health.

8. Chicago Bears

Chicago's secondary got a bit of a makeover, and we could see some more defensive help coming. As of now, the Bears are a 'good, not great' team.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville lost both Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency, two of their top-5 players, so we could see a regression from those two losses alone, but this team is as well coached as any in the league.

6. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo swung a trade for DJ Moore and have made some notable coaching changes this offseason, but did this team really make an appreciable difference in the NFL hierarchy? It doesn't feel like it.

5. Houston Texans

Houston added big-time to the offensive line with Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller, also trading for David Montgomery. Those players, while seasoned veterans, will help this team put it all together in 2026. This is, arguably, the most talented roster in the league.

4. New England Patriots

New England did benefit from an easy schedule, but we have to give this team a ton of credit for taking advantage of it and getting into the Super Bowl.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles revamped the cornerback room in free agency to fill in two major holes and suddenly sport a roster with zero urgent needs.

2. Denver Broncos

If not for a broken ankle, the Broncos likely appear in the Super Bowl. After adding Jaylen Waddle, the offense is now equipped to take that next step.

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl champions are the best team in the NFL, and while they don't necessarily have the best quarterback in the world, the current group was plenty good enough last year and should be plenty good enough in 2026.