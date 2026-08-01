NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking each NFC team by their best player

8. Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has not missed a game in the NFL through three years, and in 2025, he was a first-team All-Pro, Pro Bowler, Offensive Player of the Year, and a Super Bowl champion. He was quite solid as a second-year player in 2024, but this past season was truly where he put himself on the map.

Being able to sustain anything close to this in year four and beyond is going to be key for his to remain as one of the league's best wide receivers, but if 2025 told us anything, it's that he'll be a special player for a long time.

7. Chicago Bears - Joe Thuney, G

Joe Thuney won the NFL's first edition of the Protector of the Year award. Now on his third team, Thuney elevates any offensive line he plays for. He's now a four-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler.

Likely a sure-fire Hall of Famer one day, Thuney turns 34 during the 2025 season, so it's worth wondering when a potential regression happens, but for now, he's among the best at his position in the league.

6. Minnesota Vikings - Justin Jefferson, WR

You can thank the Minnesota Vikings bottom-5 quarterback play in 2025 for Justin Jefferson's overall lack of production. He's still been over 1,000 yards each year of his career, but 2025 definitely put a dent in his potentially all-time career.

Still, though, there is a non-zero chance that Jefferson could hit 10,000 career receiving yards this year, and his accomplishments thus far, along with his gaudy stat totals, do make him a potential future Hall of Famer.

5. Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB

There aren't many players in the NFL better at what they do than Bijan Robinson, and I did struggle to rank him No. 5. Robinson has amassed 5,648 scrimmage yards in three years, leading the league with 2,298 scrimmage yards in 2025.

Robinson can do it all at the position and is very likely signing an extension with the Atlanta Falcons worth well over $20 million per year. Through three seasons, Robinson is a two-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, which came in 2025.

He's also not missed a game and has started all but one game in his career thus far, so his three years have been about as exhaustive as a player can possibly get, which is awesome.