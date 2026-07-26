NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Full league rankings with training camps beginning



3. Seattle Seahawks

Our No. 3 team is the Seattle Seahawks, the defending Super Bowl champions and a team that is well-built enough to repeat. Seattle lost some players in free agency this offseason but largely retained their key players.

They’re coached as well as any team in the league and should still be able to lean into their defensive identity in 2026. All in all, Seattle did shock us a bit in 2025 after missing the playoffs entirely in 2024, but that may have been our fault for overlooking them.

I do believe a Super Bowl hangover could happen, as it’s happened to many teams in prior seasons, so that’s really the one thing that could go wrong here. They did lose Klint Kubiak to the Raiders head coaching job, which could turn out to be a notable loss, but I’d be shocked if Seattle still wasn’t among the best in the league.

2. Denver Broncos

Many would surely agree here; if Bo Nix did not break his ankle in the Denver Broncos AFC Divisional Round victory over the Bills, they likely would have made the Super Bowl, and it does seem like people have forgotten that this offseason.

Denver is capable of winning it all and did add the former Dolphin in Waddle via trade this offseason. On paper, there may only be one team with more overall talent than the Broncos, and had Denver made the Super Bowl last year, you’d have to think that the game would have been much more competitive.

Winners of 24 regular season games over the past two seasons and also winners of the AFC West in 2025, the Broncos loaded back up to make another deep playoff run and are atop the AFC right now, but it’s rather impossible not to rank our No. 1 in this spot…

1. Los Angeles Rams

It’s simple, really; Los Angeles is the best team in the NFL right now. They got hyper-aggressive this offseason in addressing their needs, adding a future Hall of Famer to the mix as well, and it seems like there is a non-zero chance that Aaron Donald can be lured out of retirement.

The Rams loaded up in a similar way back in 2021 and were able to win the Super Bowl. The 2026 season could bring the same result. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is the reigning MVP, and both sides of the ball are simply excellent.

Head coach Sean McVay helps bring it all together as well. While the Rams are surely pleased with where they are at right now, anything less than a Super Bowl title would be more of a disappointment for the Rams than for any other team.