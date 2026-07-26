NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Full league rankings with training camps beginning

24. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons come in at No. 24 in our power rankings, but I did almost rank them higher. In 2025, the Falcons seemed to get the pass rush figured out, and they did rank 19th in scoring, which is a fine mark and one that the team could still win games with in 2026. They actually had eight players with at least 3.5 sacks.

Offensively, the teamed signed the former Dolphin in Tagovailoa to 'compete' with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job. I do believe Tagovailoa wins the job, and if he can simply play average, the Falcons will be in great shape in the NFC South.

On offense, this team does sport a to of talent, so you really won't ask much from Tagovailoa here, but with how unproven the quarterback situation is overall, I am not sure it'd be accurate to rank them higher right now.

23. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers come in at No. 23 in our NFL power rankings. In 2025, the Panthers went 8-8, won the NFC South, and gave the Los Angeles Rams some fits in the Wild Card Round. What we saw from the Panthers could be the ceiling, though. Quarterback Bryce Young played the best football of his career but was still largely mediocre. He passed for at least 200 yards in just four games.

With Young being as physically limited as he is, I'm not sure there's anything more we'll get from the quarterback in a major fourth year, and I do believe it would be a huge mistake to give him a long-term deal right now.

Both sides of the ball are average at best, and I think many of the other NFC teams catch up to them in 2026.

22. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts were 7-1 to begin the 2025 season, which was an awesome start. However, things collapsed and the Colts finished with just eight wins. Quarterback Daniel Jones is also working his way back from an Achilles injury, so he now has another major injury on his resume.

And it really just feels like the Colts aren't close to that first-half 2025 form as we approach training camp. Indy could be frisky in the AFC, but the roster isn't overwhelming, and there are a ton of other teams that have a bit more going for them right now.

The Colts are buried in our updated power rankings.