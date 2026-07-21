NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every division approaching training camp

It's obvious that some divisions across the NFL are more competitive than others. In the 2025 NFL Season, we did see a division with zero winning teams, as the NFC South absolutely brought up the rear as the worst division in the league.

You almost never see a division winner in this league finishing with a losing record, but it happened in 2025. On the flip side, divisions like the NFC West are downright juggernauts, as three playoff teams came from the West, and the final two teams remaining in the NFC playoffs were both NFC West squads.

Not all divisions are created equally, so let's power-rank the eight divisions in the NFL ahead of training camps ramping up, simply using the overall team talent in each division as the basis for our rankings.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all eight divisions ahead of training camps for 2026

8. NFC South

This isn't up for debate in my opinion - the NFC South is the worst division in football. Every single team in the NFC South last year went 3-3 in the division, and all of Carolina, Tampa Bay, and Atlanta finished 8-8 with negative point differentials.

Not a single good team was in this division last year! Not one! While I am higher on teams like the Saints and Falcons, the ceiling for those two teams and even the Panthers and Buccaneers are low. We had seen Tampa own this division in recent years, but even they seem capped at 10 wins.

It's hard to see a team winning more than that in the South in 2026. Sure, there are arguments for all four teams, but none of them stick out or are Super Bowl contenders.

7. NFC East

The NFC East had one winning team in 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles, but even Philly had their flaws and won just 11 games, which wasn't an insane amount. While I do believe three of the teams all have a viable path to a winning record in 2026, all four teams have major concerns that might not go away when 2026 rolls around.

Whether it's Philly's offense without AJ Brown, the Dallas Cowboys' defense, Washington's suddenly injury-prone quarterback, or the New York Giants overall dysfunction, no team here really sticks out that much as a contender.

Sure, Philly, Dallas, and Washington could make the playoffs, as they've all done so in recent years, but what we saw from these squads lately doesn't inspire much confidence.