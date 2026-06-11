NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every NFC team by their best player

9. Dallas Cowboys - George Pickens, WR

George Pickens earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in the 2025 NFL Season, his first with the Cowboys. Pickens finished with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns in the most productive season of his career. Only set to play in his age-25 season, Pickens is currently on the franchise tag, and there does not seem to be any sort of guarantee that he'll remain with Dallas beyond the 2026 season.

But regardless of that, Pickens is a specimen of a player - he boasts other-worldly athleticism and is able to win as a vertical threat down the field and even as a short-yardage, route-running technician. The duo of Pickens and CeeDee Lamb is the best in the league.

8. Minnesota Vikings - Justin Jefferson, WR

Justin Jefferson did not have the best season by his standards in 2025, but he was also dealing with bottom-3 quarterback play. With it being likely that Kyler Murray takes over the starting job, Jefferson could see his production tick back up to what it was earlier in his career.

Jefferson is a generational talent at the position, and it's not a stretch for him to hit 10,000 career receiving yards in 2026 if he can become a quick study with Murray. He's only set to play in his age-27 season as well.

7. Arizona Cardinals - Trey McBride, TE

The two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro comes in at No. 7 in our power rankings. Trey McBride is an awesome player who has not only eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in the last two seasons, but he's been a top-3 tight end in the league for years now.

He probably cemented himself as the best this past season, and the one downside here is that he's on the Arizona Cardinals, so he may not get as much attention as he likely deserves, but he's a high-end player at an extremely important position.