NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC QB rankings as OTAs continue

The field of starting quarterbacks in the NFL is going to be one of the best we've seen in recent memory. Football fans are in for a treat.

And while the NFC was considered the "lesser" of the two conferences going into last season, the teams and quarterbacks in this conference proved a lot of people wrong.

Matthew Stafford is now the reigning NFL MVP. Caleb Williams is one of the top breakout stars in the league. And there are plenty of young quarterbacks on the rise throughout the conference.

Our latest NFL Power Rankings will be taking a look at all 16 of the projected starting quarterbacks for NFL teams, and ranking them worst to best. The rankings will be based on what each player has done in his career up to this point, how we project them for 2026, their overall supporting cast, and what kind of numbers they put up last year.

NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams skyrocketing in NFC QB rankings for 2026

16. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

In two NFL seasons, Michael Penix Jr. has played just 14 games total, and what we've seen hasn't really been enough to convince anyone that he's truly the franchse quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons beyond this season.

There is a reason the Falcons brought in Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, and it wasn't just because they were worried about Penix's availability -- they don't know if he can truly be the starter.

This is a Falcons team that will have some playoff aspirations after the way things ended last season. It wouldn't be a shock, even in the slightest, if Penix was entering this season with a relatively short leash. The Falcons have a new GM and a new head coach, which usually doesn't mean good things for a holdover at quarterback.

15. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Make no mistake -- I'm a huge fan of Tyler Shough entering his second season with the New Orleans Saints. This ranking is merely a reflection of how much Shough has to prove as opposed to the idea that he's a terrible quarterback, or that he didn't play well last season.

You have to look even beyond the numbers to see how well Shough played last season, how many big-time throws he made, and how awesome he was using both his arm and his legs to help the Saints in the second half of the season. I think there's definitely something here.

But there is plenty to prove. Just like many others, I was very skeptical that the Saints were making the right decision taking Shough in the first place, but he really made a lot of believers last season. I wouldn't be surprised to see him shooting up this list early in the 2026 season.