Every AFC team's nightmare scenario in 2026 as training camp approaches

The NFL can be a brutal reminder of just how hard it is to win in this league. While things could be lining up nicely for some teams, the entire operation can come crumbling down at any minute. That's just how this league works sometimes.

With training camp on the horizon, teams are gearing up for the dog days of summer, as this is where the true work is done ahead of preseason and then making our way to the regular season in September.

Let's talk about the dark side for a little bit and dive into the one nightmare scenario for every AFC team ahead of training camp.

The worst nightmare scenario for every AFC team as training camp approaches

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson again struggles to stay healthy as talks of regression hit

It would almost be a repeat of the 2025 season. The nightmare scenario for 2026 would be if Lamar Jackson not only isn't staying on the field, but he also continues to look far from his prime self. This would spark talks of if he's regressing or not, and with the style of play he has, it would not be the biggest shock in the world if a regression was coming soon.

Cincinnati Bengals - Revamped defense isn't enough as team misses playoffs fourth year in a row

The entire idea of this team revamping the defense would be to get back into the playoffs, which is a place they have not been since the 2022 NFL Season. Missing the playoffs four years in a row would create some extremely uncomfortable conversations.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Pittsburgh wins 10 games and again loses in the Wild Card Round

This would be a nightmare, as it would accomplish absolutely nothing and again put the Pittsburgh Steelers in no man's land. This team would benefit the most if they totally collapsed and were almost forced to embrace the much-needed rebuild.

Cleveland Browns - The Browns win more than expected and land at a lower NFL Draft pick

The Cleveland Browns aren't going to be very good in 2026, and that could help them secure a higher pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, but if the Browns win more than expected, it could create a situation where their first-round pick just isn't nearly as high as they expected it to be, perhaps taking them out of the running for a top quarterback prospect.