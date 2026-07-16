NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every QB/RB duo approaching training camp

28. Geno Smith/Breece Hall, New York Jets

I really love Breece Hall as a player, but he continues to be in a less-than-ideal situation with the New York Jets. If you ask me, the Jets plan on making a big-time move for a rookie quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft, a draft where the team has three first-round picks.

For the time being, Geno Smith is going to play quarterback, which isn't a good thing. Smith has tossed 32 interceptions over the last two seasons and is now on his third team in as many seasons for a reason. Hall is doing all the heavy-lifting he can in this ranking, as Smith isn't a starting-caliber player anymore.

27. Kirk Cousins/Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins and Ashton Jeanty could hold the fort down for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2026, perhaps paving the way for Fernando Mendoza in 2027. Jeanty, despite being surrounded by a horrendous offensive line in 2026, did manage to accumulate more than 1,000 scrimmage yards. He wasn't that efficient as a runner, but many are thinking that was due to the product of the offensive line.

Cousins is a 'meh' player at this point - he has backup upside and should only be a team's starter in this exact situation - being a bit of a runway for a rookie quarterback to come in and take the reins over at some point.

26. Jacoby Brissett/Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love has not taken a snap in the NFL, so while you might 'project' that Love plays awesome this year, it's not guaranteed. Jacoby Brissett is also a backup-caliber player and is obviously not the Cardinals long-term solution. Love could end up being a stud, as he has all the qualities, but this could be like a Jeanty-rookie-season situation, where we all know the talent is there, but the high-end production has to wait.

25. Trevor Lawrence/Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars

I guess it's Chris Rodriguez as the de-facto starter? In 13 games for Washington back in 2025, Rodriguez had 500 yards and six touchdowns, but he's never played more than 13 games in a season and has just seven starts in three years. This does fery much feel like a committee approach in 2026, which is fine.

As for Trevor Lawrence, he was red-hot to end the 2025 season, but he was also not nearly as efficient until the last month and a half, so Lawrence hasn't really sustained a high level of play across an entire season as of yet.